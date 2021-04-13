Last month, there was a rumor that Apple was planning to hold a special media event on March 23rd where the company would introduce new iPad models along with a host of other new products. As it turns out, word subsequently emerged that the March 23rd date was purposefully leaked by Apple as a means to sniff out leakers.

Now, this isn’t to say Apple has no plans to introduce new products this spring. On the contrary, there’s a good chance Apple will hold its special media event on April 20th, at least according to Siri. And seeing as how Apple has had a problem with keeping product leaks under wraps in recent years, we already have a good idea of what we can expect Apple to introduce very soon. From new iPad models and AirTags to potentially new AirPods, Apple’s media event this spring will be intriguing, to say the least. So let’s take a look at what we can expect to see in about a week.

New iPad models

Alongside new AirPods, there’s a strong chance Apple will introduce some new iPad models. The most intriguing rumor points to Apple rolling out a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display. The new display technology should allow for thinner and lighter devices while also offering up improved picture quality thanks to improved local dimming and higher contrast. There’s also a strong chance Apple’s new iPad Pro model will boast a faster A-x processor and support for 5G connectivity.

There’s also a rumor that Apple will unveil a brand new iPad Mini with an 8.4-inch display, thinner bezels, and an updated A-x processor. Note that the current iPad Mini boasts an A12 Bionic processor.

New iMac

With Apple having just ended sales of the iMac Pro, there are plenty of rumblings that a new iMac is on the horizon. Apart from rumors that suggest Apple’s new iMac models will ship in a variety of new colors that harken back to the original iMac, the most exciting addition will undoubtedly be Apple’s new screaming-fast M-series processor that will eventually replace Intel chipsets on all of Apple’s Mac models. The new iMac would be the fourth M1-powered Apple computer following last year’s release of the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

AirTags

AirTags have been rumored for years now, and there’s a good chance Apple’s security trackers will finally be introduced at Apple’s upcoming media event. Size-wise, noted leaker John Prosser last year said Apple’s AirTags are slightly larger than a bottle cap. AirTags will reportedly feature ultra-wideband radio technology for more granular location tracking.

New Apple TV

Apple is said to be working on a new version of its Apple TV device and there are plenty of rumors that suggest it will be unveiled during Apple’s April event. There are also some rumors surrounding new features, but there’s only one claim we care about. According to recent reports, Apple will FINALLY replace the Apple TV’s Siri Remote that everyone hates with an updated version that hopefully does not have a clickable touchpad.

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3

Apple released the first iteration of AirPods Pro in October of 2019 and the popular accessory is now due for an upgrade. According to rumblings from the rumor mill, AirPods Pro 2 may feature a more compact design with a shorter stem. There have even been reports that AirPods Pro 2 will boast a completely brand new design with no stem at all.

Bloomberg back in December reported:

For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear — similar to the latest designs from Samsung, Amazon and Google.

Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro could also feature a new wireless chip and improved battery life.

There have also been reports that Apple will introduce a revamped version of their entry-level AirPods at its upcoming event. The new design will reportedly boast a shorter stem and will ship with replaceable ear tips similar to the AirPod Pro. Notably, noise cancellation will remain exclusive to the AirPods Pro model.

We should note that the most recent rumors suggest Apple’s new AirPods models won’t be released until sometime in the third quarter, so we might not see new AirPods at all during next week’s big event.

iPhone SE 2

Lastly, there have been some reports claiming Apple will release an iPhone SE 2 sometime this year. This, of all rumors, is likely a long shot given that the revamped iPhone SE just came out last April. It’s far more likely that Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE will arrive sometime in 2022 with 5G support, or perhaps sometime the following year.

