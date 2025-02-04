Anthropic is telling candidates not to use AI in job applications

If you want a job at Anthropic, the company behind the powerful AI assistant Claude, you won’t be able to depend on Claude to get you the job.

As spotted by Simon Willson (via 404 Media), job applications for nearly every open position at Anthropic include an intriguing AI policy question.

Basically, the company doesn’t want applicants to use any AI assistants to help fill out their job applications and even asks them to confirm they haven’t:

“While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process,” Anthropic’s job applications state. “We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills. Please indicate ‘Yes’ if you have read and agree.”

The note comes just before a question about why the applicant wants to work for Anthropic and a text box for a potential cover letter, which the company wants you to write yourself.

On one hand, the irony is thick enough to cut with a knife. On the other, it’s weirdly encouraging to see that even one of the leading AI firms still cares about communication skills. After all, even at an AI company, you are going to be working hand in hand with other humans every day. Until Claude and the other AI chatbots can fully replace us, Anthropic wants to ensure that it’s hiring people who are willing and able to work together.