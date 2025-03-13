Android 16 will add Auracast, Bluetooth’s latest breakthrough tech

With the latest Android 16 beta 3 update, Google is adding one of the most important accessibility features to date. According to a blog post, Android will finally support Bluetooth’s latest breakthrough technology, Auracast.

This feature uses your phone to establish a direct connection to hearing aids, so it can broadcast audio from crowded and public venues. Google explains that hearing aid presets, available within your phone settings, can be “conveniently applied to broadcasts to personalize streams to your hearing.”

For Pixel 9 users, Google will simplify this experience by letting users connect to broadcasts through QR codes, thereby removing the need for users to mess with settings.

To take advantage of Auracast, Android users need to pair LE Audio-compatible hearing aids from companies like GN Hearing and Starkey with Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7 and Android 15 or Pixel 9 devices running the Android 16 beta and tune into Auracast broadcast from compatible TV streamers or public venues.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Later last year, BGR interviewed Chuck Sabin, senior director for marketing development, and Henry Wong, senior manager for marketing development at Bluetooth SIG. At the time, the executives told me that we would finally see the rollout of Auracast to major players in early 2025.

As they explained, Auracast requires at least Bluetooth 5.2 and can enable shared audio experiences that offer fast pairing with unlimited devices. This can be perfect for conferences, museums, parties, and anything that can benefit from audio experiences for the masses.

With Google unlocking Auracast features for Android users with hearing aid devices, this might be the first and yet greatest step toward expanding this technology globally.

Below, you can learn more about upcoming Bluetooth experiences that are coming to your life.