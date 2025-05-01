AI Mode is like ChatGPT in Google Search, and everyone in the US has it now

I haven’t been a big fan of Google Search AI Overviews, and I don’t even see those annoying Gemini-powered summaries in Europe. Forcing AI search results on people doesn’t make for the best experience on Google Search. Users should be able to choose whether they want to use AI features in Google’s most important product.

That’s where AI Mode comes in. It’s a separate tab in Google Search that offers a chatbot-like experience similar to ChatGPT and Gemini. Google launched AI Mode a few months ago as a limited test for Google One AI Premium subscribers. A few weeks ago, AI Mode became available to more Americans who subscribe to Gemini Advanced through the Google One AI Premium plan.

While I’ve said I’ll stick with ChatGPT Search instead of bringing AI Mode into my Google Search use, I do think AI Mode is a much better tool than AI Overviews. Apparently, it’s been helpful to many people in recent weeks, which seems to have convinced Google to expand its availability across the US.

Google said in a blog post that “millions of people are using AI Mode in Labs to search in new ways — asking longer, harder questions, using follow-up questions to hone in on what they really want to know, and discovering new websites and businesses along the way.”

While Google didn’t disclose how many millions, the number must be large enough to warrant a broader rollout. I get the appeal because I’ve been chatting with ChatGPT for years on all kinds of topics, including shopping. I often have follow-up questions that regular Google Search doesn’t accommodate.

That’s what makes AI Mode so useful. You can ask follow-up questions about whatever you’re researching, and do so in a window that’s separate from the main search results. You essentially get the best of both worlds.

Google says the feedback on AI Mode has been extremely positive, which is why it’s now rolling out to all users in the US. You can access it through Google Labs. You’ll need the Google app on iPhone or Android to use it on mobile.

Google Search AI Mode now shows a place and product card on the right side. Image source: Google

Google is also introducing new features in AI Mode, including “visual place and product cards” that let you tap for more details. A separate window on the right side of the AI chat displays extra information about local businesses.

This is the main Google Search feature I miss since I’ve mostly stopped using it. I now usually look up business information through Google Maps. Having AI Mode show business hours and reviews is a great touch. The same panel can display “shoppable options with real-time prices” when discussing products with the AI. Google explains:

For example, if you’re looking for the best vintage shops for mid-century modern furniture, AI Mode will show local stores along with helpful insights like live busyness, and you can easily call or get directions.

AI Mode will also keep track of past conversations on topics you might revisit. That’s similar to the experience on ChatGPT or Gemini.

Your history is accessible via a panel on the left-hand side, listing all your previous searches. If you’re shopping for something but haven’t made a decision yet, your Google Search chat with AI Mode will still be there.

Google Search AI Mode history panel is available on the left side. Image source: Google

Google also says it will soon begin testing a version of AI Mode that appears directly in Google Search for a small percentage of users in the US.

One thing missing from this new AI Mode experience is information about privacy.

How do these AI Mode chats inform Google about your preferences? They happen outside the Gemini app, even if the conversations are similar. That might mean different privacy rules apply. Will users see more ads based on AI Mode chats or history?

Google doesn’t say, and maybe it should, especially with the strong focus on online shopping in AI Mode.