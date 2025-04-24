Adobe plans to launch its own mobile app for AI image generation

As one of the main players in the field of image creation that preceded the AI chatbot era and a company that embraced genAI soon after ChatGPT became viral, Adobe couldn’t have been happy to see OpenAI’s image generation abilities go viral a few weeks ago.

Suddenly, the world had a powerful generation tool at its disposal, with ChatGPT able to create incredible images, including controversial copyright-bending pictures and celebrity deepfakes. The tool also works on mobile.

OpenAI has been riding the wave of renewed ChatGPT popularity that came with the 4o image generation model upgrade, and the ChatGPT-generated images continue to go viral online, with new trends emerging rather regularly.

ChatGPT isn’t the only AI chatbot that can generate stunning images on the fly. Google’s Gemini does it very well, too; it’s just that OpenAI’s AI image generation abilities went viral rather than anyone else’s.

Adobe has its own Firefly suite of AI-powered image generation tools, which it’s continuously updating. But Firefly never enjoyed such virality as ChatGPT. That said, Adobe isn’t about to stop upgrading Firefly, and the company announced several exciting features for its AI image generation program.

Firefly has a new web app, but that’s not the most exciting thing about it. Adobe wants to make iPhone and Android Firefly apps that let you generate images on the go. Also interesting is Firefly’s ability to integrate Adobe’s next-gen AI image generation models and AI tools from OpenAI, Google, and others.

Adobe unveiled the new Firefly web app at its Max London event. The app comes with support for all of “Adobe’s commercially safe creative AI models, including the new Firefly Image Model 4 for lifelike images, the new Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra for impeccable detail and complexity and the Firefly Video Model which generates footage from text prompts and images with unmatched creative control.”

The new Adobe Firefly web app. Image source: Adobe

According to Adobe, the new Adobe models are available on Thursday, alongside the Google (Imagen 3, Veo 2, and Flux 1.1 Pro) and OpenAI (ChatGPT 4o image generation) integrations. Adobe also plans to make AI image and video generation models from fal.ai, Ideogram, Luma, Pika, and Runway available in the app in the future.

Firefly isn’t just about image generation. Adobe wants to let users create video, audio, and vectors with “unmatched creative control” in the app.

As for its own AI models, the new Firefly Image Model 4 will bring lifelike image quality generation to Firefly, “more control over camera angles and zooms and the speed to rapidly explore and iterate concepts,” and support for 2K resolution. The Ultra version will help you render “complex scenes with small structures for projects that demand impeccable detail and realism.”

The Firefly Video Model is also generally available, with support for 1080p video creation from text prompts and images.

Finally, the Adove Vector Model will give users the ability to generate vector-based artworks by texting prompts to the AI.

While Firefly is available for free online, a paid subscription will let you make the most of these models. Prices range from $9.99 per month to $199.99/month.

The Firefly app will also offer users access to Firefly Boards beta, a collaborative AI-powered space where teams can start moonboarding and storyboarding before actually getting to work.

When will Firefly be available as a native iPhone/iPad and Android app? The company said it’s coming “soon”, per CNBC, without providing launch specifics.