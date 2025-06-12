A Google Cloud outage took down half the internet on Thursday

If you’re having issues loading websites or apps, there’s a good chance it has something to do with a massive Google Cloud outage. According to Google Cloud’s status page, many products started experiencing service issues at around 11:46 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 12. This caused major disruptions across the internet, from services like Spotify and Snapchat to Cloudflare and Discord, as you can see in the screenshot from Downdetector above.

“Our engineers have identified the root cause and have applied appropriate mitigations,” reads the 12:41 p.m. PT update. “While our engineers have confirmed that the underlying dependency is recovered in all locations except us-central1 [Iowa], we are aware that customers are still experiencing varying degrees of impact on individual google cloud products. All the respective engineering teams are actively engaged and working on service recovery.”

As of the latest update, Google still doesn’t have an ETA for full service recovery. We also don’t know what exactly caused the service outage in the first place.

Most of the impacted services have since come back online, as evidenced by the trend lines on Downdetector. The Google team did claim in its 12:30 p.m. PT status update that every location other than “us-central1” had fully recovered.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as the situation develops.

UPDATE 1: “We have identified the root cause and applied appropriate mitigations,” reads the 1:16 p.m. PT update. “Our infrastructure has recovered in all regions except us-central1. Google Cloud products that rely on the affected infrastructure are seeing recovery in multiple locations. Our engineers are aware of the customers still experiencing issues on us-central1 and multi-region/us and are actively working on full recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery.”

UPDATE 2: As of 2:00 p.m. PT, the Google Cloud team is seeing signs of recovery everywhere and expects “the recovery to complete in less than an hour.”

UPDATE 3: “Most of the Google Cloud products have confirmed full service recovery,” reads an update from 2:23 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, most of the lines have bottomed out at Downdetector, so we’re going to call this issue basically resolved for now.