4 ChatGPT Chrome extensions that add AI to your browser

Whether conversational AI is the future of how we interact with technology or just a passing craze, we’re all itching to try it for ourselves. For now, ChatGPT is the chatbot to beat, though Microsoft’s updated Bing search and Google’s Bard are hot on its trail. The AI wars are heating up, but in the meantime, if you want to see what ChatGPT is capable of, one of the easiest ways is to install a few of the countless Chrome extensions that utilize the chatbot.

Below, we’ll share a list of the most interesting ChatGPT Chrome extensions we could find on the Chrome Web Store. In order to use any of these extensions, you will need to create and log in to your free OpenAI account, which you can do on OpenAI’s website.

1. ChatGPT for Google

As noted above, Google is working on its own AI chatbot named Bard, but it is not available to the public yet. If you’re not patient enough to wait for Bard to launch, you can download ChatGPT for Google instead to display ChatGPT responses alongside your searches.

Beyond Google, the extension supports Baidu, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Brave, Yahoo, Naver, Yandex, Kagi, and Searx. You can see it in action in the following video:

2. Tactiq

If your job requires you to attend half a dozen Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet meetings each and every day, chances are you don’t always absorb all the information that your coworkers dispense. Thankfully, you can use the Tactiq Chrome extension to record and transcribe your meetings in real time and provide a summary once they’re over.

Watch the video below for a guide on how to install Tactiq and to see how it works:

3. ChatGPT Writer

If attempting to respond to every email you receive has become an impossible task, you might want to give ChatGPT Writer a trial run. This Chrome extension can generate email responses for you with just a brief summary of what you want to message to say. You can even add the extension button in the Gmail reply box for easy access.

4. WebChatGPT

For now, ChatGPT’s knowledge base doesn’t extend beyond 2021, which means the chatbot can’t provide any details about current events. With the WebChatGPT Chrome extension, you can give ChatGPT access to the web. With this extension, ChatGPT’s responses will be more accurate and up-to-date than they would be otherwise. You can learn more about the project on the creator’s GitHub page, including instructions for how to build from source.