17 insane Veo 3 AI videos that’ll stop you from trusting anything you see online

Google announced an impressive number of AI innovations at I/O 2025 on Tuesday, making it clearer than ever how powerful this AI firm has become. It might have lost ground to ChatGPT by failing to launch a chatbot before competitors and taking time to deliver a compelling Gemini experience, but it’s now pulling ahead in some areas.
One of the most exciting Google AI announcements involved new content generation tools: Imagen 4 (photos), Lyria 2 (music), and Veo 3 (video). Then there’s the Flow AI video generator, which lets you create amazing AI scenes using text prompts (and your own content, if needed).
These kinds of products aren’t new in the AI space. We’ve had similar tools for years, and we’ve seen plenty of impressive AI-generated content—realistic photos, incredible music, and videos that look almost like professionally shot clips.
But Veo 3 is something else entirely, and the flood of AI-generated clips using Google’s latest video tools is going viral online.
Veo 3 doesn’t just generate video; it also creates audio to match the action in the scenes, including background noise and dialogue. It does a great job of maintaining character, location, and object consistency from one scene to the next. It’s no surprise that Veo 3 AI video tech will be used in actual movies.
The clips below are stunning and look like genuine videos. They’re so realistic that the average viewer won’t be able to tell they’ve been created with AI. That’s a challenge Google may need to tackle soon.
The following Veo 3 samples speak for themselves. Some include the prompts; others don’t. Some are short 8-second clips, while others are longer videos showing what’s possible with this tech—and enough credits.
You can start using Veo 3 right now if you purchase the new Gemini AI Ultra plan in your region, which costs $250/month. The ability to create videos like the ones above from simple prompts at home makes that price point understandable. Plus, the Ultra subscription includes access to all of Google’s frontier models, not just Veo 3.