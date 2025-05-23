Click to Skip Ad
17 insane Veo 3 AI videos that’ll stop you from trusting anything you see online

Published May 23rd, 2025 1:08PM EDT
This is not Will Smith, it's an AI video made with Veo 3.
Google announced an impressive number of AI innovations at I/O 2025 on Tuesday, making it clearer than ever how powerful this AI firm has become. It might have lost ground to ChatGPT by failing to launch a chatbot before competitors and taking time to deliver a compelling Gemini experience, but it’s now pulling ahead in some areas.

One of the most exciting Google AI announcements involved new content generation tools: Imagen 4 (photos), Lyria 2 (music), and Veo 3 (video). Then there’s the Flow AI video generator, which lets you create amazing AI scenes using text prompts (and your own content, if needed).

These kinds of products aren’t new in the AI space. We’ve had similar tools for years, and we’ve seen plenty of impressive AI-generated content—realistic photos, incredible music, and videos that look almost like professionally shot clips.

But Veo 3 is something else entirely, and the flood of AI-generated clips using Google’s latest video tools is going viral online.

Veo 3 doesn’t just generate video; it also creates audio to match the action in the scenes, including background noise and dialogue. It does a great job of maintaining character, location, and object consistency from one scene to the next. It’s no surprise that Veo 3 AI video tech will be used in actual movies.

The clips below are stunning and look like genuine videos. They’re so realistic that the average viewer won’t be able to tell they’ve been created with AI. That’s a challenge Google may need to tackle soon.

The following Veo 3 samples speak for themselves. Some include the prompts; others don’t. Some are short 8-second clips, while others are longer videos showing what’s possible with this tech—and enough credits.

Is this Veo 3?

Does this thing do languages?

OK, how about whispers and ASMR?

Live-action Ratatouille, anyone?

Flying with a bee

Movie-grade special effects

A horse walks into a bar

Speaking of jokes, here’s some AI standup

Bigfoot doing Bigfoot things

The Gen Z slang tutorial we all need

Let’s go to a car show with Veo 3

Taking a tank to a DriveThru

The Puppramin ad

The Will Smith spaghetti “benchmark”

What if the AI characters wake up?

The worst ad in the world

How men behave

You can start using Veo 3 right now if you purchase the new Gemini AI Ultra plan in your region, which costs $250/month. The ability to create videos like the ones above from simple prompts at home makes that price point understandable. Plus, the Ultra subscription includes access to all of Google’s frontier models, not just Veo 3.

Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2007. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises.

Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming new movies and TV shows, or training to run his next marathon.

