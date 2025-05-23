17 insane Veo 3 AI videos that’ll stop you from trusting anything you see online

Google announced an impressive number of AI innovations at I/O 2025 on Tuesday, making it clearer than ever how powerful this AI firm has become. It might have lost ground to ChatGPT by failing to launch a chatbot before competitors and taking time to deliver a compelling Gemini experience, but it’s now pulling ahead in some areas.

One of the most exciting Google AI announcements involved new content generation tools: Imagen 4 (photos), Lyria 2 (music), and Veo 3 (video). Then there’s the Flow AI video generator, which lets you create amazing AI scenes using text prompts (and your own content, if needed).

These kinds of products aren’t new in the AI space. We’ve had similar tools for years, and we’ve seen plenty of impressive AI-generated content—realistic photos, incredible music, and videos that look almost like professionally shot clips.

But Veo 3 is something else entirely, and the flood of AI-generated clips using Google’s latest video tools is going viral online.

Veo 3 doesn’t just generate video; it also creates audio to match the action in the scenes, including background noise and dialogue. It does a great job of maintaining character, location, and object consistency from one scene to the next. It’s no surprise that Veo 3 AI video tech will be used in actual movies.

The clips below are stunning and look like genuine videos. They’re so realistic that the average viewer won’t be able to tell they’ve been created with AI. That’s a challenge Google may need to tackle soon.

The following Veo 3 samples speak for themselves. Some include the prompts; others don’t. Some are short 8-second clips, while others are longer videos showing what’s possible with this tech—and enough credits.

Is this Veo 3?

#Veo3 further blurs the lines between reality and imagination with audio, stronger text adherence, and richer visual details. pic.twitter.com/Tv5H9Uwzh3 — MBZ (@babaeizadeh) May 20, 2025

Does this thing do languages?

OK, how about whispers and ASMR?

ASMR creators marked "not safe" from AII've run dozens of #Veo3 prompts today, and this might be my most impressive output yet – the audio is insane. pic.twitter.com/GzcEPc55WC — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) May 21, 2025

Live-action Ratatouille, anyone?

Flying with a bee

The speeeeed."Third person view from behind a bee as it flies really fast around a backyard bbq." #Veo3 #GoogleFlow pic.twitter.com/hKo9fIvMUb — Nick Matarese (@nmatares) May 22, 2025

Movie-grade special effects

A horse walks into a bar

#veo3 so a horse walks into a bar pic.twitter.com/5G8318CAD2 — Boji (@itsboji_) May 21, 2025

Speaking of jokes, here’s some AI standup

NO WAY. It did it. And, was that, actually funny?Prompt:> a man doing stand up comedy in a small venue tells a joke (include the joke in the dialogue)#veo3 pic.twitter.com/VIraD4sPjZ — Muhammad Bahauddin (@MrBahaudin) May 20, 2025

The Gen Z slang tutorial we all need

A college professor doing a class on Gen Z slang and the video pans over to all the boomers taking notes and seeming super interested #veo3 pic.twitter.com/AogNFeiDLd — justin (@HonestBlogging) May 21, 2025

Let’s go to a car show with Veo 3

Before you ask: yes, everything is AI here. The video and sound both coming from a single text prompt using #Veo3 by @GoogleDeepMind .Whoever is cooking the model, let him cook! Congrats @Totemko and the team for the Google I/O live stream and the new Veo site! pic.twitter.com/sxZuvFU49s — László Gaál (@laszlogaal_) May 21, 2025

Taking a tank to a DriveThru

#veo3 The physics here is absolutely incredible. look at the way this sign breaks and wobbles. pic.twitter.com/1cjBpkxvxm — Rife (@RifeWithKaiju) May 21, 2025

The Puppramin ad

Google’s Veo 3 just dropped, & it’s rewriting what we think is real.In >48 hours people are already breaking the boundaries of reality with AI videos that look & sound like real life.Here are 20 insane examples you have to see:1) Pharmaceutical ad:pic.twitter.com/jAMloKZMY2 — Mark Gadala-Maria (@markgadala) May 22, 2025

The Will Smith spaghetti “benchmark”

Just got access to Veo 3 and the first thing I did was try the Will Smith spaghetti test. SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/y0CiZwNxgM — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) May 22, 2025

What if the AI characters wake up?

I did more tests with Google's #Veo3. Imagine if AI characters became aware they were living in a simulation! pic.twitter.com/nhbrNQMtqv — Hashem Al-Ghaili (@HashemGhaili) May 21, 2025

The worst ad in the world

#Veo3 is actually insane! I just oneshotted this whole adhere's the prompt:"create the worst, most stupid, dumb add for a blockchain that makes the audience confused forcing me to take it down the day after i upload it" pic.twitter.com/MLdZpfmnCF — Mango (@mango0x_) May 21, 2025

How men behave

"MEN"A #Veo3 short with typical behaviors from men. Men all do these things! Right, ladies? pic.twitter.com/aJzzT3Q4EZ — Peter Coffin (@petercoffin) May 22, 2025

You can start using Veo 3 right now if you purchase the new Gemini AI Ultra plan in your region, which costs $250/month. The ability to create videos like the ones above from simple prompts at home makes that price point understandable. Plus, the Ultra subscription includes access to all of Google’s frontier models, not just Veo 3.