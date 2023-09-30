Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 watchOS 10 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Science News

World’s first drug to regrow teeth has entered clinical human trials

By
Published Sep 30th, 2023 9:09AM EDT
Image: Colgate

It may very well be possible to grow new teeth sometime in the future. In fact, a Japanese company working on a tooth-growing drug is just now slated to enter clinical trials, making it the world’s first drug of its type to make it this far.

The new drug was developed by Toregem Biopharma, a pharmaceutical company based out of Japan. The treatment is an antibody drug that stops the proteins in the mouth that typically suppress tooth growth. The first human clinical trials will kick off in July of 2024, so we still have a few months to wait before we see this in action.

The drug could come to the market as early as 2030, according to how the trials play out, the Japan Times has reported. The company says its “final goal is to offer advanced and scientifically driven clinical solution for the growth of teeth derived from their own tissues.” 

new drug could help humans grow new teethImage source: puhhha / Adobe

The tooth-growing drug works by inhibiting a gene known as USAG-1. This gene typically stops “tooth buds” from developing into baby or permanent teeth. As such, the gene inhibits the growth of new teeth once they have been lost. By stopping the gene completely, the researchers say the new drug will stimulate and allow the growth of these buds.

This should let patients regrow lost teeth. Research on animals was conducted back in 2018, and the drug showed that new teeth were able to grow successfully. In 2025 the company hopes to be able to start up a second round of trials for the tooth-growing drug, which will focus on children between the ages of 2 and 6 who have anodontia. This genetic disorder stops them from developing their permanent teeth.

There’s a good bit riding on how well these drugs do during these trials, so it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

Don’t Miss: How to add multiple actions to the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News