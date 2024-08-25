Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 release date iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* Atlantic Cooling Apple Watch Series 10 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Science News

We may finally understand why people are right-handed or left-handed

By
Published Aug 25th, 2024 12:06PM EDT
left-handed person writing in journal
Image: Bits and Splits / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Scientists say they may have finally solved the mystery of “handedness” and why some people have a dominant left or right hand. The answer to this long-standing mystery—which scientists have been trying to solve for ages—appears to have come completely by accident, too.

Based on research, it seems the main determining factor in whether you are left- or right-handed is a phenomenon known as chirality. Chirality is essentially chemical reactions that normally produce an equal mix of two forms, and yet, there are very distinctive patterns of chirality in all living organisms on Earth today.

But scientists never really understood why certain proteins and amino acids in your DNA and RNA could always string together to determine your handedness. Sure, several theories have been touted, but none were very widely accepted. At least until now. The answer to this mystery, the researchers say, is actually all down to how the molecules in your body move through the cell membranes.

human genome dna conceptImage source: catalin / Adobe

And based on how these molecules move, your body may have a more dominant left or right hand. It’s an intriguing resolution that honestly seems a bit too easy to believe, but it does really seem to be the case, at least based on the evidence the researchers have highlighted so far.

The researchers gathered their findings on handedness and published them in the preprint server bioRxiv. Based on those findings, the team believes that the left-handed membranes may only allow left-handed molecules through, while right-handed individuals have right-handed membranes that only allow right-handed molecules through. However, some are still unsure about the origins of the chirality theories.

Whether or not these theories prove the most reliable explanation remains to be seen. But at least they bring researchers one step closer to figuring out this age-old mystery of why only some people are left-handed, and others aren’t.

Don’t Miss: Crazy new AI can tell if you’re sick just by looking at your tongue
Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News