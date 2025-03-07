Watch all the craziest SpaceX Starship explosion videos in one place

After Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship exploded last January, the company was expecting a better outcome with yesterday’s launch. However, after rocketing off the launch pad in Texas at 6:30 pm ET for its eighth test flight, the 400-foot-tall SpaceX Starship started facing technical issues in a little over eight minutes and then exploded.

Redditors saw the exploding in the Bahamas and other places. Due to the incident, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport had to stop operation for a while due to “space launch debris.” Multiple in-air flights also had to be diverted in order to avoid the debris.

These are some of the craziest SpaceX Starship explosion videos and photos we could find:

In a post on X, SpaceX addressed the explosion. “During Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly, and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordinating with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses,” the company statement said.

Soon after, SpaceX posted more about the Starship explosion: “Starship continued its ascent to its planned trajectory. Prior to the end of the ascent burn, an energetic event in the aft portion of Starship resulted in the loss of several Raptor engines. This, in turn, led to a loss of attitude control and, ultimately, a loss of communication with Starship. Final contact with Starship came approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff.”

Still, SpaceX reveals that not everything went wrong, as “the three center engines continued running to maneuver the booster to the launch and catch tower arms, resulting in the third successful catch of a Super Heavy booster.”

Also noteworthy is that the space company says that “any surviving debris would have fallen within the pre-planned Debris Response Area,” and there are “no toxic materials present in the debris and no significant impacts expected to occur to marine species or water quality.”

With that, SpaceX will try to understand what happened to improve Starship’s reliability, especially after its second failure in a row.