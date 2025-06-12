This super rare mineral could be the key to unlocking green energy

The future of green energy could be unlocked by a super rare mineral, researchers claim. The mineral in question is jadarite. It resembles kryptonite, the crystals that Lex Luthor often uses to weaken Superman in DC Comics, in more than one way. The mineral has only ever been found in one place on Earth, but it could be the key to a smooth transition to greener energy solutions.

Since its discovery in 2004, scientists have been confused by the rarity of this white, nodular mineral. It’s high in lithium content, which is why it’s such an intriguing candidate for green energy solutions. Now, scientists have finally figured out why it’s so rare.

According to a new paper published in Nature Geoscience, jadarite requires a very specific set of geological conditions to form. This, the researchers argue, is likely why we haven’t found it elsewhere. Unlike other more common rare metals and minerals, jadarite has a very particular recipe it needs to follow in order for the mineral to form.

The researchers say that one of the reasons the mineral is so rare is the strict way that alkaline-rich terminal lakes, lithium-rich volcanic glass, and a specific transformation of clay minerals need to interact. If the conditions are even a little too cold or acidic, the mineral won’t form.

While mining jadarite could indeed be the key to unlocking green energy, especially in Europe, the rarity of this mineral means that we only have so much to work with. And considering we haven’t seen another deposit in 20 years, finding more feels about as easy to finding a needle in a haystack.

Of course, there are other ways that researchers are looking to bring green energy to life. Fusion energy research has been promising, and some even hope to be able to create orbiting solar power stations that beam energy directly down to Earth, bypassing the inefficiency of common solar panels.