These are the most earthquake-prone cities in the world

Some cities sit atop fault lines, where the earth shifts unpredictably, turning daily life into a waiting game for the next major quake. While seismic activity is natural, the most earthquake-prone cities in the world are usually built on unstable ground or near tectonic boundaries and face heightened risks.

Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 cities that are most likely to experience earthquakes.

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul is perched atop the North Anatolian Fault, one of the world’s most active and dangerous fault lines. Over the centuries, this region has been rocked by dozens of major earthquakes.

Scientists estimate a high likelihood of another major quake within the next few decades, which would seriously threaten the city’s historic architecture and its 15-million-strong population.

Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles straddles the infamous San Andreas Fault, a geological ticking time bomb. Experts warn that a magnitude 8.0 or greater earthquake—known ominously as “The Big One”—is inevitable.

While modern construction regulations have strengthened infrastructure, densely populated urban sprawl means a major quake in one of the world’s most earthquake-prone cities could cause widespread devastation and economic upheaval.

Kathmandu, Nepal

Situated where the Indian and Eurasian plates collide, Kathmandu faces extreme seismic hazards. This collision not only formed the Himalayas but also fuels powerful earthquakes.

An old woman coming down from the debris of house on a wintery morning at Khokana, Patan, Nepal in January, 2015. Image source: Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2015 Nepal earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people and displaced millions, demonstrated the region’s fragility. Given its rapidly growing population and lack of seismic-resistant infrastructure, future quakes could be even more devastating.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo rests within the Pacific Ring of Fire and is easily one of the most earthquake-prone cities on the planet. The capital of Japan experiences thousands of tremors annually, and its history is marked by devastating quakes, including the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, which claimed over 140,000 lives.

Thanks to strict building codes and disaster preparedness, Tokyo has managed to reduce the deadly toll of its frequent seismic activity, but the threat remains ever-present.

Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City’s greatest weakness lies beneath it. Built on the soft sediment of an ancient lakebed, the city’s foundations amplify seismic waves, intensifying the destruction of any quake.

The 1985 earthquake, which killed thousands and caused widespread devastation, remains a stark reminder of the city’s vulnerability. Despite improved seismic safety measures, the risk of another catastrophic event looms.

Tehran, Iran

Tehran, Iran’s capital, is home to nearly 10 million people and sits atop multiple fault lines, including the Arabian and Eurasian plate boundaries. Due to outdated infrastructure and densely packed urban areas, experts warn that a major earthquake in Tehran could be catastrophic.

With past quakes in Iran claiming thousands of lives, a high-magnitude tremor here could be one of the deadliest in modern history.

Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta is one of the largest cities in the world and one of the most earthquake-prone. It is located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volatile seismic zone. The Indonesian capital lies between the Eurasian and Indo-Australian plates, making it susceptible to frequent earthquakes and tsunamis.

Earthquakes can often create tsunamis that travel hundreds or thousands of miles, wreaking havoc. Image source: eranicle / Adobe

Indonesia has experienced several devastating quakes, including the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake that triggered a massive and dangerous tsunami, killing over 230,000 people across the region.

Beirut, Lebanon

While Beirut may not experience earthquakes as frequently as some other cities on this list, it is highly vulnerable due to its location between the African and Arabian plates.

Adding to the danger is the city’s outdated infrastructure, which is not built to withstand strong tremors. A significant earthquake could lead to widespread destruction and casualties.

Seattle, USA

Like Los Angeles, Seattle sits along a major fault system, the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which can potentially unleash a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Scientists warn that a “megathrust” quake exceeding magnitude 9.0 could hit the region, leading to catastrophic destruction across the Pacific Northwest.

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei experiences regular seismic activity as Taiwan is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire. Though the city is well-prepared with strict building regulations, earthquakes in Taiwan have historically caused significant damage.

The 1999 Chi-Chi earthquake, for example, killed more than 2,400 people and remains a sobering reminder of the city’s seismic risks.

While some scientists speculate that modern earthquakes are just aftershocks of previous movement from our planet’s tectonic plates, there’s no doubt about how powerful those quakes can be—and how much devastation they can cause.

Though these cities continue to strengthen infrastructure and improve disaster response strategies, the risk of a catastrophic earthquake remains ever-present. The unpredictability of seismic activity means that preparation is key—especially if you live in one of the most earthquake-prone cities in the world.

But these are far from the only cities prone to earthquakes on our planet, and you can read more about the others in the latest report from RoughMaps.