Taking Ozempic or Wegovy could make you hate meat, new research shows

For many people, Ozempic is a game-changer in the fight against obesity. But while the drug is known for its powerful appetite-suppressing effects, some users are reporting dramatic shifts in how food tastes. These Ozempic-driven taste changes can include strong aversions to meat, fried foods, and even formerly favorite dishes—turning once-loved meals into culinary turn-offs.

Alyssa Fraser, a former food journalist, told Scientific American that her love of cooking vanished after starting Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide like Ozempic. Chicken and pasta lost their appeal. Some proteins began tasting overwhelmingly “barnyard,” and even a crisp white wine started to taste strangely vegetal.

Fraser isn’t alone, either. The report notes that multiple users have posted to online forums and taken part in scientific surveys, where people describe losing interest in rich, savory, or greasy foods. For some, sweets are now too sweet. For others, food itself has become more of a necessity than a pleasure.

These reports are starting to catch the attention of scientists, as well. GLP-1 medications like Ozempic work by mimicking a hormone that regulates hunger and satiety. This hormone affects brain regions tied to appetite and reward, making users feel full faster—and possibly less excited about food in general.

Image source: shaiith/Adobe

A recent study published in Food Quality and Preference found that people on GLP-1 drugs ate fewer processed foods, drank less soda, and consumed about 700 fewer calories per day. And while we may have found a natural alternative to Ozempic, the science behind these aversions has raised some interesting questions.

Researchers think Ozempic-driven taste changes could stem from more than just feeling full. GLP-1 receptors have also been found in human taste buds, raising the possibility that the drug directly influences how flavors are perceived. Some small studies suggest increased sensitivity to taste, while others report decreased perception across all five basic tastes. Either way, the shift seems to go beyond simple appetite suppression.

Psychobiologists also point to the difference between liking and wanting food. You might still enjoy the flavor of French fries, but feel no urge to eat them. This is because GLP-1 medications appear to reduce the brain’s “wanting” response, making calorie-dense foods easier to resist.

For some, these changes might be welcome. Eating less is easier when cravings fade, and the health benefits are undeniable. But for others—like Fraser—the loss of enjoyment in eating comes with a sense of grief.