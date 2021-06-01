Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best Weed Killer For Flower Beds
    13:16 Deals

    Amazon has an awesome robot that kills weeds in your garden and never needs to be charged
  2. Amazon Echo Auto Price
    12:06 Deals

    Add Alexa to your car with a $25 Echo Auto, Amazon’s lowest price of 2021
  3. Best Hunting Tent
    11:04 Deals

    This crazy camouflage tent on Amazon is transparent from inside, and it’s making my brain hurt
  4. Drone With Camera Amazon
    14:30 Deals

    Amazon coupon cuts 2K camera drone that folds up as tiny as a smartphone to just $59.99
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:02 Deals

    Today’s top deals: Early Prime Day deals, $5 Kasa smart plugs, AirPods blowout, $14 teeth whitening strips, $20 Fire TV Blaster, more
Science

Space junk just slammed into the ISS and damaged its arm

June 1st, 2021 at 5:35 PM
By
space junk

As if we needed another timely reminder that space junk is becoming a serious problem, the International Space Station now has a bit of additional damage thanks to a piece of debris traveling at high speeds around Earth. The Canadian Space Agency reported the existence of a hole in the robotic arm known as Canadarm2 which had not previously been observed. The hole was first discovered during what is described as a routine inspection of the arm, and experts studying the images say that the only thing that could have caused the damage is a small chunk of debris slamming into and puncturing the arm and thermal blanket that covers it.

Images of the damage show very clearly that there is a substantial hole right in the middle of the arm. The Canadian Space Agency says that at the moment it appears that the arm is working just fine. That’s obviously great news, but the fact that the hole went undetected for so long can’t be very reassuring to the astronauts living aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Today's Top Deal TP-Link's newest Kasa smart plugs just hit an all-time low of $5.47 each at Amazon! List Price:$24.29 Price:$21.86 You Save:$2.43 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Via the CSA:

Experts from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and NASA worked together to take detailed images of the area and assess the impact, which occurred on one of Canadarm2’s boom segments.

Despite the impact, results of the ongoing analysis indicate that the arm’s performance remains unaffected. The damage is limited to a small section of the arm boom and thermal blanket.

There are a lot of objects orbiting Earth, and many of them are quite small. You’d never know it by peering into the night sky but there are tens of thousands of objects that NASA and other groups track on a 24/7 basis to ensure that they don’t slam into the International Space Station or other vital hardware that is still functional. It’s a monumental task to monitor the objects, all of which are at least the size of a softball, but it’s really just a portion of the space junk that’s up there.

Objects smaller than a softball are just too hard to track and, in some cases, too plentiful. When a satellite runs into another satellite, or a discarded rocket booster is struck by some other piece of space debris, the number of individual objects multiplies. They continue to get smaller with each collision and at this point, there are so many tiny pieces of space junk zipping around our planet that they could never be tracked with any kind of accuracy.

It’s these small objects that pose the greatest risk to future missions and even astronauts aboard the International Space Station. It doesn’t take a huge piece of space trash to cause a lot of damage, and in the case of the robotic arm that sustained damage on the ISS, the fact that it didn’t hit a sensitive component is just dumb luck.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games for the past decade, covering breaking news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones, and future tech.

Most recently, Mike served as Tech Editor at The Daily Dot, and has been featured in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love of reporting is second only to his gaming addiction.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information