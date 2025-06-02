Solar storms are killing satellites, new study warns

Space around Earth is becoming increasingly crowded. Starlink is in part to blame, as SpaceX continues to launch hundreds of these microsatellites into orbit. However, all satellites have a natural enemy in space—solar energy. As solar storms increase in frequency, they’re having a negative impact on our satellites.

Some of the most prominent impacts were revealed in a new pre-print study. The study highlights how SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are actually affected by increased solar energy. This is especially concerning as these satellites are only designed to last for around five years.

While the current known loss of life is only 10 to 12 days, the researchers argue that knowing about this effect (though some argue it is negligible) is important. It creates more opportunities for satellites to collide with each other, as more atmospheric drag is put on each of them. And that’s the tricky thing about putting objects in orbit around Earth.

Image source: lukszczepanski/Adobe

On top of the limited space around our planet, researchers also argue that Earth’s satellites are in a sorry state right now. The ISS is consistently having to reposition its orbit to avoid debris from past spacecraft launches and satellites, and there are currently no laws in place to force manufacturers to provide controlled re-entry systems.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This means many satellites, including Starlink’s, are sent into space without any way to bring them down in a controlled fashion. And, if you increase the number of satellites returning to Earth in an uncontrolled re-entry, you also increase the chances of one of those satellites making landfall somewhere and causing damage.

Sure, many of these are built to break up entirely during re-entry through the atmosphere. But that brings a host of its own problems, too, as adding metal to the atmosphere could have an impact on our ongoing battle against climate change.

While this study mostly focuses on Starlink satellites, it’s important to note that this isn’t just an issue SpaceX needs to contend with. It’s an issue that anyone putting a spacecraft into orbit around Earth needs to think about. Solar storms have a negative effect on any and all satellites.

Earth’s satellite problem is real, and we need to start doing something about it. Wooden satellites are a good place to start, but we still have a long way to go.