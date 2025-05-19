Researchers made a stretchy battery that can change into any shape

A new battery could soon reshape how we power wearables, medical devices, and soft robotics. Scientists at Linköping University in Sweden have developed a stretchy battery that stays functional even when bent, twisted, or stretched to twice its original length.

The battery is made of soft, flexible materials with a consistency likened to toothpaste. It can be 3D printed into any shape, opening up new possibilities for designing electronics that conform to the human body or move like living creatures. Unlike traditional rigid batteries, this one holds its structure and continues delivering power even under extreme stress.

This flexibility comes from its clever internal chemistry. The researchers swapped out standard battery materials for organic alternatives: modified lignin—a byproduct of paper manufacturing—for the battery’s active components, and silver nanowires and nanographite for the conductive parts.

These materials are small and soft enough to move with the battery without breaking down or losing charge, the researchers highlight in a study published in Science Advances.

Even though it’s just a proof of concept for now, the stretchy battery has already shown impressive performance. It can charge and discharge more than 500 times while maintaining power output, and it works reliably at voltages just below the standard 1.5V battery.

That’s more than enough to power many small electronics, including pacemakers. Scientists are already working on pushing the voltage higher, too. This new battery tech would be perfect for smart medical devices that move naturally with your body, or clothing woven with flexible sensors powered from within.

It could even lead to soft-bodied robots that don’t need bulky battery packs to function. We’ve already seen some robots like that, including a robot that can melt after it completes its mission.

Of course, it’s early days. The team still needs to test safety, particularly for skin-contact devices, and work on scaling the tech for commercial use. But the concept is sound, and the potential is huge. A stretchy battery could take us far beyond the flat, boxy gadgets we’re used to, and power the next wave of flexible tech.