Science News

Researchers discovered how to break down plastic using moisture in the air


Published Mar 23rd, 2025 9:02AM EDT
plastic water bottle in the sun
Image: mdyn / Adobe



Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time, but researchers at Northwestern University may have found a new solution. Their newly developed method can break down plastic using nothing more than moisture from the air, offering a clean, energy-efficient alternative to traditional plastic recycling.

Most plastic waste, especially polyethylene terephthalate (PET)—which is commonly found in bottles, food containers, and polyester fabrics—doesn’t decompose naturally. While recycling exists, current methods require harsh chemicals, high temperatures, and expensive processes, often downcycling plastic into lower-quality materials instead of fully reusing it.

The Northwestern team has discovered a way to break down plastic into its original building blocks using a non-toxic, solvent-free process. Their method relies on a molybdenum-based catalyst and activated carbon, which work together to break apart the chemical bonds in PET plastic. The breakthrough, however, is what happens next.

plastic pollution
Plastic pollution from the ocean. Image source: vladimirzuev/Adobe

Once the plastic is chemically broken down, it is exposed to air. The trace moisture in the atmosphere triggers a reaction that converts the broken plastic into valuable monomers—the essential components that can be recycled into brand-new plastics or even higher-value materials.

Unlike traditional recycling, this method is safer, cheaper, and more sustainable. It eliminates the need for toxic solvents, excessive energy use, and waste byproducts. The process is also incredibly efficient, recovering 94 percent of usable material within just four hours.

Researchers tested the system on real-world plastic waste, including bottles, polyester clothing, and mixed plastic products. It worked just as effectively, even removing colors from dyed plastics and leaving behind pure, recyclable material. It could finally be an answer to the ongoing plastic pollution problems that plague our oceans and beaches.

To say that this innovation could revolutionize plastic recycling is an understatement. It could finally make it possible to continuously reuse plastic without degrading its quality. The next step for the researchers is to scale up the process for industrial use, ensuring it can handle breaking down large amounts of plastic waste.

With plastic waste at an all-time high and microplastic rain now falling from our skies, it’s more important than ever to find a solution to this ongoing issue.



