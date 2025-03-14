Relive March’s breathtaking blood moon lunar eclipse with these photos

March’s blood moon lunar eclipse was a celestial masterpiece. All across the U.S. and the Western Hemisphere, stargazers stayed up late—or woke up early—to witness the moon bathed in a deep crimson glow. If you missed it, don’t worry; we’ve gathered some of the most stunning photos from this rare event so you can relive the magic.

This eclipse wasn’t just beautiful. It was long-lasting and widely visible. The event began at 11:57 p.m. EDT on March 13 and lasted until 6 a.m. EDT on March 14. The real show started at 2:26 a.m. EDT, though, when totality began, giving skywatchers over an hour of breathtaking views.

The first photo in our roundup comes from beloved astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, who goes by cosmic_background on Instagram. McCarthy has made quite a name for himself over the past few years with his stunning captures of the heavens, and his photo of the blood moon lunar eclipse is nothing short of delightful.

Next, we have a beautiful capture from astrophotographer Chuck Ayoub, who captured another breathtaking view of the March lunar eclipse. You can see Ayoub’s vision of the blood moon on his Instagram, along with other iconic photographs he’s captured of other celestial events.

The third photo I want to highlight from last night’s blood moon lunar eclipse was captured by astrophotographer Rami Ammou, who goes by rami_astro on Instagram. Ammou shared a stunning image of the blood moon as totality was ending, showcasing the eerie red appearance of the moon alongside it’s usual greyer coloring.

Curious where it gets its name from? Well, the term “blood moon” comes from its eerie red appearance while covered by the Earth’s shadow. However, the more official name, the “worm moon,” has a deeper history. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Indigenous tribes used the name to mark when beetle larvae resembling worms began emerging from the soil as spring approached.

If you weren’t lucky enough to see the blood moon lunar eclipse in person, these photos offer the next best thing. And if you did? Well, they’ll remind you of the spectacular sight that had millions of people gazing up in awe.