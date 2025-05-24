Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science News

Perfume could actually hurt your body, scientists claim

By
Published May 24th, 2025 10:33AM EDT
woman spraying perfume on body
Image: New Africa / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A fresh spritz of perfume might lift your mood, but it could also interfere with your body’s natural chemical defenses, according to new research. Scientists now say that personal care products like perfume and lotion may disrupt what’s known as the human oxidation field, a chemical layer that surrounds your body and helps neutralize harmful substances in the air.

This invisible field forms when oils from your skin react with ozone in the air, producing hydroxyl radicals. These OH molecules act like a personal air filter, reacting with airborne pollutants before they enter your body. But when you apply lotion or perfume, the perfume’s effect on body chemistry seems to throw that system off balance.

In a new study, researchers placed volunteers in a controlled indoor environment and measured the air chemistry around them. When participants wore scented products, scientists detected chemical compounds, like ethanol and phenoxyethanol, rising from their skin. These compounds formed concentrated plumes around the nose and head, significantly higher than in the surrounding air.

Then, the team introduced ozone into the room to trigger the formation of the oxidation field. They found that the presence of personal care products reduced the amount of hydroxyl radicals by more than 30%. In effect, the very products meant to make us feel clean and refreshed may reduce our body’s ability to clean the air around us.

The study didn’t measure long-term health effects, but researchers are concerned. These kinds of chemical interactions in the immediate breathing zone could lead to unknown consequences, especially in enclosed spaces where ventilation is poor. Considering half of Americans already breathe unclean air outside, keeping the oxidation field in good condition is paramount.

For now, the findings suggest that less might be more when it comes to perfume and lotion, especially if you’re indoors and hoping to keep your body’s natural defenses intact.

Don’t Miss: Florida beaches will soon stink like rotten eggs for a very weird reason

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News