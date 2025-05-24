Perfume could actually hurt your body, scientists claim

A fresh spritz of perfume might lift your mood, but it could also interfere with your body’s natural chemical defenses, according to new research. Scientists now say that personal care products like perfume and lotion may disrupt what’s known as the human oxidation field, a chemical layer that surrounds your body and helps neutralize harmful substances in the air.

This invisible field forms when oils from your skin react with ozone in the air, producing hydroxyl radicals. These OH molecules act like a personal air filter, reacting with airborne pollutants before they enter your body. But when you apply lotion or perfume, the perfume’s effect on body chemistry seems to throw that system off balance.

In a new study, researchers placed volunteers in a controlled indoor environment and measured the air chemistry around them. When participants wore scented products, scientists detected chemical compounds, like ethanol and phenoxyethanol, rising from their skin. These compounds formed concentrated plumes around the nose and head, significantly higher than in the surrounding air.

Then, the team introduced ozone into the room to trigger the formation of the oxidation field. They found that the presence of personal care products reduced the amount of hydroxyl radicals by more than 30%. In effect, the very products meant to make us feel clean and refreshed may reduce our body’s ability to clean the air around us.

The study didn’t measure long-term health effects, but researchers are concerned. These kinds of chemical interactions in the immediate breathing zone could lead to unknown consequences, especially in enclosed spaces where ventilation is poor. Considering half of Americans already breathe unclean air outside, keeping the oxidation field in good condition is paramount.

For now, the findings suggest that less might be more when it comes to perfume and lotion, especially if you’re indoors and hoping to keep your body’s natural defenses intact.