New ultra-thin solar panels use crystals to gain 1,000x efficiency

Scientists in Germany have engineered a major leap forward in solar panel design by devising plans for ultra-thin solar panels that are up to 1,000 times more efficient than conventional silicon models. The key is a new crystal-layering technique that could drastically change how we harvest energy from sunlight.

The team, working at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, built these next-generation panels using a special “crystal sandwich” of barium titanate, strontium titanate, and calcium titanate. When stacked in layers just 200 nanometers thick, these materials formed a powerful new solar absorber.

Unlike traditional solar cells, which rely on silicon and need complex junctions to generate power, this new material can produce electricity directly from light, thanks to its internal charge-separating properties. So, while these new solar panels are ultra-thin and produce more power, they are also simpler to make and far more durable.

The ferroelectric materials used here naturally generate electricity when exposed to light, and by alternating them with paraelectric layers, the team drastically boosted the photovoltaic response. The panels showed a current output up to 1,000 times stronger than standard barium titanate panels, even though they used significantly less of the material.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We’ve seen many successful pushes in the solar energy business over the past few years. From plans to beam solar energy directly from space to living solar panels made of bacteria, the hunt for clean energy solutions is ever-expanding. We’ve even seen the creation of solar panels that don’t need sunlight to generate energy.

If successfully scaled up, these ultra-thin solar panels could transform how we use solar energy. Smaller panels could power more devices in tighter spaces, a game-changer for urban environments and mobile technology. They also hold promise for reducing costs and material waste, offering a more sustainable path forward for clean energy.

You can read more in-depth information about the new panels in a study published in Science Advances.