New self-healing concrete that fixes its own cracks is now being used in the US

A new type of self-healing concrete has debuted in the U.S. market. The concrete, which is called Basilisk Self-Healing Concrete, gets its self-healing properties from bacteria that is mixed into it. This bacteria then produces new limestone when the concrete heals, allowing it to completely close up those cracks without needing to have any concrete reapplied.

There are, of course, several reasons why Basilisk concrete offers an advantage to the structures that it is placed within. The first, of course, is that it has an extended lifespan thanks to its durability and ability to heal itself. This means the concrete can help significantly cut down on the need for expensive repairs, as it will heal itself instead of needed to be repaired manually.

Image source: Basilisk

Additionally, the self-healing concrete also comes with lower maintenance costs, as the bacteria that repairs the cracks within it can minimize the amount of downtime and, of course, the repair expenses themselves. And, because it doesn’t require any kind of repairs really, it will also help provide a more eco-friendly design that cuts down on CO2 emissions, decreases the number of steel reinforcements needed, and even completely eliminates the need for waterproof coatings.

This is, of course, just the latest advancement in a slew of new developments we have seen throughout the concrete world. Other recent upgrades to concrete include a much stronger hollow concrete, which is supposed to be over 500% stronger than traditional solid concrete slabs. But, of course, all of that pales in comparison to the concrete that doesn’t have any cement in it at all, making it a massive boon for the current fight against climate change.

Being able to rely on self-healing concrete in construction will be a huge game-changer for many, especially considering that many buildings continue to slowly break down and fall into disrepair over time. With the ability to heal cracks, this new concrete will hopefully keep buildings safer going forward while simultaneously helping in the fight against climate change and concrete’s part in global warming issues.