Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iCloud Apple Intelligence Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science Space

NASA shares possible Artemis III landing zones on the Moon

By
Published Oct 29th, 2024 7:52PM EDT
illustration of Artemis missions and SLS rocket stages
Image: Vadimsadovski / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

NASA has finally shared details for nine possible regions it could use as Artemis III landing zones on the Moon. The Artemis III mission is one of the most exciting and highly anticipated space missions of the next decade, and so far, NASA has been very close-lipped about where it plans to put astronauts down.

While we aren’t expecting Artemis III to launch anytime soon—the latest Artemis II delay likely means we’ll have to wait even longer for the third mission—many have been eagerly awaiting more details from NASA. The space agency has finally caved and shared details for nine regions it could put its next moon lander down in.

artemis III mission map
NASA’s mission map for landing Artemis III on the moon. Image source: NASA

All nine of the possible Artemis III landing zones are located near the lunar South Pole, which astronomers believe could hold exciting secrets like moon beads holding crystallized water. This new list of possible candidates has been refined even further from NASA’s initial list and includes—in no specific order—the following areas:

  • Peak near Cabeus B
  • Haworth
  • Malapert Massif
  • Mons Mouton Plateau
  • Mons Mouton
  • Nobile Rim 1
  • Nobile Rim 2
  • de Gerlache Rim 2
  • Slater Plain

Now, whether NASA decides on any specific region anytime soon remains to be seen. With SpaceX’s recent success at catching Starship during its fifth test, the Artemis missions don’t seem quite as out-of-reach as they did just several months ago when SpaceX could barely keep Starship from exploding during its first test flights.

While NASA doesn’t plan to use Starship for every part of the journey, SpaceX will play a vital role in putting humankind back on the moon for the first time since the 1970s. NASA also says that when selecting these possible landing zones for Artemis III, the team assessed the capabilities of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, the Orion capsule, and Starship HLS (Human Landing System) to ensure they will work with each region.

Don’t Miss: Starship’s iconic catch almost ended in catastrophe

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News