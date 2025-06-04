Meet the world’s most aggressive bird – and no, it isn’t the one you think

When you think of aggressive birds, the ostrich likely comes to mind due to the sheer size of their feet and discourse about their aggression. In fact, ostriches aren’t actually all that aggressive, and they usually only attack when provoked. Instead, the real danger, and perhaps the world’s most aggressive bird, is the cassowary.

Just looking at the cassowary, it’s pretty easy to see why it would be considered such an aggressive bird. Not only does it have massive feet complete with giant claws, but it looks like it walked right out of the time of the dinosaurs. These massive, flightless birds can stand up to six feet tall, and weigh as much as 130 pounds.

Add in the fact that cassowaries are some of the most territorial birds on the planet, and there’s no confusion about how they earned their title of the world’s most aggressive bird. It’s not a creature you’d want to run into in the middle of the woods, and anyone in northern Australia or New Guinea is likely already familiar with how dangerous they can be.

The claws found on a cassowary’s large feet are more than just for show, though. They’re capable of inflicting deadly injuries. There have been numerous cases over the years of these massive birds hurting or even killing people. In fact, a study published all the way back in 2001 reported on how a cassowary killed a 16-year-old boy after he tried to club it.

Thankfully, fatal injuries are rarer, but serious injuries are very likely given the sheer size of the dagger-like claws found on a cassowary’s feet. They can also run upwards of 30 miles per hour, and can leap up to five feet in the air. These birds are definitely not something you want to mess around with.

But it’s also important to note that, like many other “aggressive” animals, cassowaries aren’t going out of their way to hurt anyone. They’re simply responding to their natural instincts to protect their young and be good parents. And there are plenty of other deadly creatures out there, like the giant water bug.