Lab-grown salmon is now being served in a US restaurant

There’s an entirely new world of food developing right in front of us and it comes in the form of lab-grown meats. While we’ve already seen quite a few advancements in this field over the past couple of years, the newest is the official launch of lab-grown salmon in a Portland restaurant.

The restaurant in question is Kann. The lab-grown fish is only available on Thursday nights throughout June, but will expand to nightly availability next month. The fish, which was recently approved by the FDA, is the latest in a long list of expanding lab-grown meat products.

On top of the addition of lab-grown salmon to the menu of more sustainable foods being created, we’ve also seen lab-grown dog treats and lab-grown meat has hit the menu in some Hong Kong restaurants.

The new sustainable fish meat is created by Wildtype, and the company says that its fish is set to appear in four other restaurants over the next four months. Where we might see it next is unclear at the moment. Still, this marks a notable success for sustainable foods, which have often struggled to get a foot in the door in the food industry.

Where we go from here is exciting, because the release of lab-grown salmon means we could eventually see other lab-grown fish, too. This is great news because it could allow anyone to enjoy seafood without having to worry about hurting the environment in any way.

Considering how many animals we have driven close to extinction over the years with hunting and predatory practices, finding more sustainable ways to provide food for the masses is going to be key to creating a more sustainable future for humankind.