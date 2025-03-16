Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Behold: The craziest dash cam you've ever seen!
Home Science News

Here’s why researchers want to start farming fog

By
Published Mar 16th, 2025 10:34AM EDT
Chicago cityscape with fog covering it, sun rising in distance
Image: Ionel / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

In the driest places on Earth, where rain is scarce, and water shortages threaten daily life, scientists are looking to an unlikely solution: fog. A new study suggests that by capturing tiny water droplets from the air, fog could become a source of unlimited renewable water, offering hope for drought-stricken communities.

Researchers tested this concept in Alto Hospicio, Chile, a city on the edge of the Atacama Desert, the driest non-polar region on the planet. With less than one millimeter of rainfall per year, residents depend on ancient underground aquifers that haven’t been replenished in over 10,000 years. As climate change worsens water scarcity, experts are searching for sustainable alternatives.

Using simple mesh panels, researchers developed a system that traps water from fog as it drifts through the air. The droplets collect on the mesh, run into a gutter, and then flow into storage tanks. It’s a low-cost, low-maintenance way to create an unlimited renewable water source without requiring electricity.

Over the course of a year, scientists found that each square meter of mesh could capture an average of 2.5 liters of water per day. During peak fog season, that number jumped to 10 liters per day. With a 17,000-square-meter fog farm, communities could collect 300,000 liters of water per week. That’s more than enough to meet the needs of thousands of people.

Dr. Virginia Carter Gamberini, one of the study’s lead researchers, calls this a significant shift in how we think about fog. Traditionally seen as a small-scale, rural solution, fog harvesting could become a practical urban water supply, helping cities combat climate-driven water shortages. It’s a bit outside the box, but it truly would unlock an unlimited renewable water source for many struggling communities.

As megadroughts and urban expansion put more pressure on water resources, the need for unlimited renewable water has never been greater. The researchers argue that fog harvesting could help correct social inequalities, ensuring that vulnerable communities aren’t left behind in the fight for water security.

Don’t Miss: NASA knows exactly where to look on Mars for signs of life

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News