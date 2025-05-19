Here’s something simple anyone can do to boost their memory

Looking for a simple trick to boost your memory that doesn’t involve puzzles, supplements, or hours of studying? According to new research, engaging in light exercise might be one of the easiest and most effective ways to support brain health and improve memory.

According to a recent study from the University of Tsukuba, even mild physical activity—like yoga, stretching, or a brisk walk—can spark significant changes in the brain. Researchers focused on the hippocampus, the region responsible for forming and storing memories, and found that light exercise reliably increased activity there.

Specifically, levels of dopamine and noradrenaline, two neurochemicals vital to learning and memory, rose in response to low-intensity workouts. This proves that exercise—even light to moderate—can be a simple trick to help boost memory performance.

The X-ray of the human brain – close-up image. Image source: merydolla / Adobe

To understand why this happens, the study looked at how certain brainstem regions behave during movement. Two key players, the ventral tegmental area (which produces dopamine) and the locus coeruleus (which produces noradrenaline), became noticeably more active during light exercise.

Their activity was strongly linked to a surge of neurochemical activity in the hippocampus. In short, going for a short jog or doing some gentle yoga can literally boost your memory.

What’s especially compelling about this research is its accessibility. You don’t need intense training sessions or expensive equipment. Just consistent light movement could help keep your brain sharp and your memory strong.

Researchers are still unpacking the full network of brain regions and mechanisms involved. And we’re still working to figure out the full extent of how exercise affects the brain as a whole. However, the early findings make a clear case that movement can help fuel memory performance.

Whether it’s a morning walk, an afternoon stretch, or a few minutes of yoga before bed, small changes in your routine could add up to a big difference in how well you remember and learn. Now, whether or not those proposed exercise pills can replicate this memory boosting trick remains to be seen.