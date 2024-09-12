Game-changing paint peels right off your wall when you’re ready for a new color

A new type of peel-off paint can be applied just like normal paint and then removed easily when you want to change things up—or if you’re a renter and need to remove it so your landlord doesn’t yell at you. The product is called Unpaint, and it’s a complete paint alternative that is applied just like regular paint without being permanent.

Of course, the lack of permanence does come with some downsides, too. For starters, Unpaint isn’t nearly as durable as regular paint, thus making it much easier to scratch and scuff. It’s also not able to adhere to every surface properly, which is why the company behind the paint, Glasst, recommends trying it in a smaller area first.

Another thing to keep in mind about this peel-off paint is that it isn’t designed to last a long time. Glasst says that Unpaint will start to naturally biodegrade after a few years when it is peeled off and discarded. But that process actually starts around 12 months after the paint is applied. As such, Glasst doesn’t recommend leaving it on for more than a year. If you do, it might become more difficult to cleanly remove the paint from whatever you applied it to.

Because of its limited usage time, Unpaint is likely only going to be ideal for DIYers who rent and can’t paint their apartments or homes with regular paint or for those who like to paint their rooms with seasonal colors. It’s also available to be used on a variety of different surfaces, including marble, wood, metal, glass, cement, granite, stucco, brick, and even some fabrics like leather.

This peel-off paint is available in Colombia already, but Glasst is also selling it in the U.S. for $29.98 a quart or $59.98 for a full gallon. It is a bit more expensive than a gallon of regular paint. But, for DIYers, the ability to simply peel the paint off when you’re done with it, that extra price may very well be worth it. Other recent breakthroughs in the paint world include Nissan’s heat-reducing paint, which can lower the temperature of your car by several degrees, even in direct sunlight.