Fascinating video footage shows a day in the life of a wild wolf

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live a day in the life of a wild wolf? The Voyageurs Wolf Project recently released a new video that showcases the entire day of a wolf’s life as it roams and hunts. As a note, the video includes some blood and graphic predation-related content.

Check out this fascinating video of a day in the life of a wild wolf

The video is roughly 25 minutes long, and includes five-minute snippets of the wolf’s antics as it makes its way through the Minnesota wilderness before crossing into Ontario, Canada. Viewers can watch as the wolf moves through the wilderness, exploring and stalking around. It’s an intriguing watch, though it did give me a bit of anxiety thanks to the angle of the camera.

The video is a great informational piece on the kinds of things that wolves do throughout the day. Ultimately, a day in the life of a wild wolf looks to involve a lot of running. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says that the video covers the wolf’s daily life from morning until evening on an early June day. The video was first recorded in the summer of 2021.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project says that it recorded this video of a day in the life of a wolf using a camera situated on a single wolf known as wolf O2L. During the observation period, the wolf traveled through northwestern Minnesota and across the Canadian border into Ontario.

The project lost coverage of wolf O2L on the eastern side of the Lake of the Woods. They pre-programmed the collar to drop off after a certain amount of time had passed.

From there, we can only speculate about what else the wolf got up to throughout the day. The Voyageurs Wolf Project also says that the wolf in this video did make a kill. However, a day in the life of a wild wolf does not always include a kill. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says that wolves can typically go three to five days between kills.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project

It’s interesting to learn what a day in the life of a wild wolf might look like. The Voyageurs Wolf Project also has a ton of great resources on wolves that are worth checking out. The project is dedicated to studying the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The project has released multiple studies on the wolves found in that area.

Wolves are extremely interesting creatures. Studies in the past have shown that wolves save human lives quietly with nothing but their presence. According to the Voyageurs Wolf Project, wolves can even alter the wetlands by preying on animals known as ecosystem engineers.

A study on that particular subject was published in Science Advances. If you want to dig deeper after checking out the video on a day in the life of a wild wolf, I recommend heading over to the Voyageurs Wolf Project website for more information.