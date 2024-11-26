Does venting actually help? New study says no

When frustration boils over, many of us instinctively vent—yelling, punching a pillow, or ranting to a friend—believing it helps release the emotional pressure. However, new research reveals this common practice might not be as therapeutic as we think.

In fact, venting can sometimes make anger worse, while a surprising alternative offers a healthier way to manage our emotions. The belief in venting stems from the idea of catharsis, the notion that expressing anger can cleanse us of negative feelings.

However, a recent study challenges this perspective, showing that venting often amplifies the very emotions it seeks to alleviate. When we vent, we focus more on the cause of our anger, which reinforces negative thoughts and can keep us trapped in a cycle of frustration.

So, if venting doesn’t work, what does? That’s where cognitive reappraisal comes in. This is essentially a psychological strategy that involves rethinking a stressful situation to adopt a calmer, more rational perspective.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For example, imagine someone cutting you off in traffic. Instead of letting anger take over, you might consider that the driver might be rushing to an emergency. This mental reframing helps diffuse the initial emotional surge, replacing anger with understanding or indifference.

The science behind this approach lies in how our brains process emotions. Venting activates emotional centers in our brains, keeping us in a heightened state of frustration. Cognitive reappraisal, on the other hand, engages rational thought processes, allowing us to assess situations more logically and with less emotional intensity.

Of course, implementing cognitive reappraisal requires practice. Scientists recommend that you start by pausing before reacting to things that trigger your anger. Take a deep breath and ask yourself: “Is there another way to interpret this situation?” Over time, this simple step can transform how you handle conflicts, reducing the grip anger has on your thoughts and actions.

We’re constantly learning more about mental health and what drives various cognitive illnesses.