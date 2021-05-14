In the hours after the milestone announcement from the CDC on Thursday — finally updating its long-standing mask guidance to note that fully vaccinated people can now start getting back to their normal lives — the news that people have been waiting for more than a year to hear was greeted with everything from appreciation to confusion. And plenty of people misunderstood the new guidance about face masks and social distancing altogether.

Here’s what the CDC did not say in its updated face mask guidance: If you’re vaccinated, you can go back to your old life, with no exceptions. Yet some of the news coverage, and even some of the social media commentary from “experts” might have led people to think that. Even White House COVID response team senior adviser Andy Slavitt made a big error when he tweeted the following on Thursday afternoon, following the CDC’s news: “If you missed it, today the CDC revised their guidance for vaccinated Americans. Masks and social distancing are no longer needed indoors and outside if you are vaccinated.”

If you want to get a run-down on what all was announced today, however, head over to the portion of the CDC’s website that does a deep dive on what you can do “When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated.“

Here’s where Slavitt’s tweet above is at least partially correct. From the CDC: “If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.” Pretty self-explanatory, right? But you’ve got to keep reading.

.@maddow on the CDC's updated mask guidance: "How sure are you? Because this is a really big change." CDC Director Walensky: "We're sure. There's an extraordinary amount of evidence now that demonstrates the vaccines are working in the real world." pic.twitter.com/HEnpU9tIh6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 14, 2021

The CDC’s new guidance continues: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

That is a pretty big exception! One place where that exception is in force in a major way that will affect millions of ordinary people is anywhere governed by federal transportation laws, such as airplanes. So, let’s pause and review where we are — if you’re fully vaccinated, and it’s been at least 2 weeks since you got your final shot — “you can resume activities” that you did before the pandemic. EXCEPT, as we’ve just seen, where regulations say otherwise.

Oh, and take a closer look at the end of that sentence above that mentions exceptions, because there’s another huge caveat — if businesses and your workplace say you’ve still got to wear a mask, you’ve got to wear one, notwithstanding the CDC’s “go back to normal” statement. And the business/workplace exception, alone, almost completely cancels out the loosening of restrictions that the CDC’s announcement purports to offer.

Without fully explaining why, the CDC director says vaccinated people still need to wear a mask when on airplanes or public transportation, despite new guidance that vaccinated people can go mask-less indoors regardless of event size. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 13, 2021

Some additional questions to consider:

Won’t this new CDC guidance mean some un-vaccinated people will just say to heck with it and ditch their face mask and continue to hold on to their vaccine hesitancy? Almost certainly — after all, if they’re not concerned enough about their own health to get vaccinated, why would they want to stick out in public and continue to be among the only ones wearing face masks? The CDC seems to be saying, though, that you shouldn’t be concerned about these people doing that, so long as you’re vaccinated — because you’ll be fine.

Wearing a face mask after being vaccinated has not been "following the science." It's been following the CDC. And it's been undermining the vaccine effort. pic.twitter.com/GHHta88Tec — Clarity (@covid_clarity) May 14, 2021

Will this help improve the US’ overall vaccine numbers? Possibly. The thinking is that up to this point, at least some people were hesitant to get the vaccine, because they saw that life wouldn’t apparently go back to normal for them anytime soon. Masks and social distancing would still be required. Today’s news fixes that.

A few other important points the CDC emphasized today, taken from the CDC’s guidance on its website:

What is known now about the coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death, according to the CDC.

The vaccines from drugmakers like Pfizer and Moderna also reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19.

What We’re Still Learning

How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.

How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems.

And the million-dollar question, how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people before they’ll need the next presumably yearly booster shot.

