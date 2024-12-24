Astronomers just found a massive water reservoir circling a black hole

Astronomers have discovered an unexpected reservoir of water circling a black hole in deep space. The water-bound black hole rests at the center of a quasar located more than 12 billion light-years away. The astronomers published their findings in a study featured in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Because of how far away the galaxy is, the authors of the study say that the light we see likely began its journey not too long after the early universe first formed. And, based on estimations, the water supply is believed to be equal to around 140 trillion times the water of Earth’s oceans combined.

Further, the water-bound black hole is actually a supermassive black hole, and it is estimated to be around 20 billion times more massive than our sun. The quasar that it calls home is known as APM 08279+5255. This is the furthest and largest known reservoir of water we’ve discovered anywhere in the universe.

Image source: Vadimsadovski/Adobe

The researchers believe that the environment around the black hole within this quasar is unique because it is producing such a huge mass of water. It’s also another example of just how prevalent water is in our universe, as it even appeared during the earliest moments that we have observed thus far.

Understanding how these long-distant quasars came to be can help us better understand the universe’s formation as a whole. Studying them can help us see how entire galaxies formed, how matter has spread throughout the cosmos, and more. Still, finding such a massive, water-bound black hole is exciting and intriguing.

The entire reservoir is estimated to occupy several hundred light-years worth of space. It’s also important to note that this isn’t exactly liquid water, either. Instead, it’s what we call water vapor—a type of molecule that many believe would have been needed to give foundation to life’s building blocks here on Earth.

It is unclear exactly why this quasar is producing so much water vapor. But it does give astronomers another intriguing target for future observation missions.