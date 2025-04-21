An ancient building surfaced when an earthquake tore open the ground

When a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, it didn’t just jolt the earth, it peeled back history. As the 7.7-magnitude tremor split the ground open in Tada-U Township, it revealed a mysterious structure long buried under layers of soil. Some believe it could be the remains of an ancient water palace from the country’s final royal dynasty.

Initial traces of the site — a set of stone stairs — were uncovered back in 2009 when locals stumbled upon them while baking bricks. But it wasn’t until the earthquake cracked the surrounding earth that more of the structure came into view.

Now, archaeologists with Myanmar’s Department of Archaeology and National Museum are racing to study the site, uncovering elements like handrails, brick platforms, and riser steps that had remained hidden for centuries. It’s not all that unlike the underwater ruins archaeologists have discovered in past years.

The site has quickly sparked fascination. According to palm-leaf manuscripts known as Pura-pike, ancient water palaces in the Konbaung Dynasty, which is also called the Third Burmese Empire, served both religious and royal functions. These grand spaces were often surrounded by mango trees, filled with dormitories, and featured ceremonial staircases.

Some experts suggest that the newly revealed structure could match one such description, possibly making it an iconic piece of history. But not everyone is convinced. While the location and structure size fit the grandeur of a palace, the materials and design resemble more modest royal buildings, such as the Inwa Varkara Wooden Monastery or the Shwenandaw Monastery in Mandalay.

It might have been a residence or wooden monastery with some ceremonial features, rather than a full-blown ancient palace. The discovery also stirred some criticism, too, as researchers had a chance to study the site over a decade ago but didn’t fully investigate.

With the earthquake forcing their hand, officials now say they plan to conduct more thorough research and preserve the structure for public education. Whether it turns out to be an ancient water palace or a simpler royal residence, the site is a reminder of where we as a people have come from, and whatever lies beneath the earth deserves to be studied and remembered.