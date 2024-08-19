Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 public beta Deadpool 3 spoilers Apple Intelligence iPhone 16 Apple Watch Series 10 release date iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Science News

A rare blue moon will rise tonight, here’s when to see it

By
Published Aug 19th, 2024 2:17PM EDT
blue supermoon
Image: Wutthipong53 / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

August’s full moon is not just going to be the usual Sturgeon Moon, but it’s also going to be a rare blue moon that you won’t want to miss. It won’t be a typical blue moon, either, as the next of its type isn’t expected to rise again until 2027, making this the last time to see one for the next three years.

See, there are actually two types of blue moons. There’s the more usual blue moon, which occurs when a month has two full moons. When this happens, the second full moon is considered the “blue moon.” This occurrence tends to happen once every two or three years. However, tonight’s blue moon is something different.

blue moon in night skyImage source: justPHOTOS / Adobe

The rare blue moon we’re expecting to see tonight is considered a seasonal blue moon. This happens when a season has four full moons instead of the usual three. This is a very rare occasion and isn’t expected to happen again for at least three more years. After tonight, the fourth and final full moon of the season will come on September 17 — five nights before the astronomical end of summer.

Now, despite what the name might suggest, blue moons don’t actually appear all that blue, just like strawberry moons don’t really appear the color of strawberries. It’s more just a moniker given to help set the full moon apart from other full moons throughout the year so that astronomers have an easier way to classify and study them.

If you want a chance to see the rare blue moon for yourself, head outside around 8:00 p.m. EST and look up. It’s also a supermoon, meaning the moon will appear much larger than it actually is, as it is much closer to the Earth than it is at other times of the year. It’s a great time to take photos, if you’re an aspiring astrophotographer, so make sure you’ve got your camera setup ready to go, too.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $299 Apple Watch Series 9, $20 Blink Mini cam, Beats x Kardashian, more

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News