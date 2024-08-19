A rare blue moon will rise tonight, here’s when to see it

August’s full moon is not just going to be the usual Sturgeon Moon, but it’s also going to be a rare blue moon that you won’t want to miss. It won’t be a typical blue moon, either, as the next of its type isn’t expected to rise again until 2027, making this the last time to see one for the next three years.

See, there are actually two types of blue moons. There’s the more usual blue moon, which occurs when a month has two full moons. When this happens, the second full moon is considered the “blue moon.” This occurrence tends to happen once every two or three years. However, tonight’s blue moon is something different.

Image source: justPHOTOS / Adobe

The rare blue moon we’re expecting to see tonight is considered a seasonal blue moon. This happens when a season has four full moons instead of the usual three. This is a very rare occasion and isn’t expected to happen again for at least three more years. After tonight, the fourth and final full moon of the season will come on September 17 — five nights before the astronomical end of summer.

Now, despite what the name might suggest, blue moons don’t actually appear all that blue, just like strawberry moons don’t really appear the color of strawberries. It’s more just a moniker given to help set the full moon apart from other full moons throughout the year so that astronomers have an easier way to classify and study them.

If you want a chance to see the rare blue moon for yourself, head outside around 8:00 p.m. EST and look up. It’s also a supermoon, meaning the moon will appear much larger than it actually is, as it is much closer to the Earth than it is at other times of the year. It’s a great time to take photos, if you’re an aspiring astrophotographer, so make sure you’ve got your camera setup ready to go, too.