Xiaomi 15 review: A modern flagship in a compact build

Xiaomi 15 Rating: 4.5 Stars The Xiaomi 15 isn’t as impressive as the Ultra model, but its compact build and great camera make a compelling case. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Great camera

Great camera Excellent performance

Excellent performance Stunning screen

Stunning screen Good battery life Cons Software isn’t the best Buy From List Price Sale Price Xiaomi €999 €999 See It

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra could well offer the best camera of any smartphone out there right now (at least, when it wants to), but it’s not the only phone in the Xiaomi 15 series. The base Xiaomi 15 is built as the more affordable alternative, but while it does away with the giant camera module and some of the features of its Ultra sibling, it still clearly has a lot to offer.

One of the most notable differences between it and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, apart from the camera module, is the much more compact build. In fact, the device is arguably one of the better compact phones out there in a world of big screens and giant cameras.

So is the Xiaomi 15 worth buying?

Xiaomi 15 specs

Dimensions 152.3 x 71.2 x 8.08 mm IP rating IP68 Display resolution 1200 x 2670 pixels Display size 6.36 inches Display type LTPO AMOLED Display refresh rate 1-120Hz Display brightness 3200 nits (peak) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory 12GB Storage 256GB, 512TB Rear cameras Wide: 50MP, f/1.62, OIS

Ultrawide: 50MP, f/2.2, 115-degrees

Telephoto: 50MP, f/2.0, 60mm equivalent Video 8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, 1,080p at 1920 fps Front camera 32MP, f/2.0 Ports USB-C 3.2 Battery size 5,240mAh Charging 90W wired, 50W wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, 5G Colors Black, White, Green, Liquid Silver

Xiaomi 15 review: Design

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are quite different in design. While the Xiaomi 15 Ultra goes big on the screen, the camera, and the general build, the base Xiaomi 15 is more about going…small.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That, of course, makes it easier to hold and use with one hand. Its camera module is also much more compact, though it doesn’t feature the same high-end hardware as the Ultra. The phone comes in a few different colors, including black, white, and green. I like the green color the best — it’s unique yet subtle.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Most of the design is as expected though, with the power and volume buttons positioned on the right side and a USB-C port located at the bottom. The overall build quality feels solid, with Xiaomi’s Shield Glass providing durability. The aluminum frame gives the phone a premium feel, and with IP68 water and dust resistance, it should hold up well in different environments. The overall look and feel are very similar to last year’s Xiaomi 14, though.

Overall, the Xiaomi 15 has an impressive design that balances compactness with durability. The smaller size makes it a great choice for those who prefer a more pocket-friendly device without sacrificing build quality.

Xiaomi 15 review: Display

The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which looks excellent. It supports a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling while conserving battery life when needed. it’s highly responsive too, thanks to its 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The display offers a resolution of 2670 x 1200, delivering sharp and detailed visuals. Colors appear vibrant, and contrast levels are excellent, making content look rich and immersive. Whether you’re watching videos, browsing the web, or using apps, the screen consistently provides a high-quality experience.

Brightness is another standout feature, with a peak brightness of 3200 nits. This means it remains highly visible even in direct sunlight. Overall, the Xiaomi 15’s display is one of its strongest aspects, offering crisp visuals, accurate colors, and impressive brightness levels.

Under the display can be found an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which was very fast and very responsive in my testing.

Xiaomi 15 review: Performance

The Xiaomi 15 delivers top-tier performance, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options of either 256GB or 512GB. Basically, it’s a top-performing phone.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Navigating through the interface feels fluid, and apps launch instantly. Heavy multitasking poses no challenge, and graphically intensive games run smoothly without noticeable slowdowns.

Of course, performance is helpful at a phone’s launch, but these days it seems to matter more towards the end of a device’s lifespan. That’s because a phone that has more performance headroom to begin with will handle more intensive software and new updates more easily. Of course, that’s something that can’t be tested, but the device should be able to handle new software just as well as other flagship phones, like the Galaxy S25 series, though Samsung does have tighter integration thanks to the custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Xiaomi 15 is among the first smartphones to support Bluetooth 6.0, a new standard that enhances power efficiency, reduces latency, and extends the range for wireless accessories. This should, in theory, provide a more stable connection for Bluetooth headphones and other peripherals. One notable addition is the Channel Sounding feature, which enables compatible devices to estimate distance more accurately using Bluetooth signals. It’s unclear exactly what Bluetooth features will be available in the Xiaomi 15 though.

Xiaomi 15 review: Battery and charging

The Xiaomi 15 delivers solid battery life, ensuring reliable performance throughout the day. Equipped with a 5,240mAh battery, it easily lasts a full day under normal usage, and lighter users may even push it into a second day. Whether you’re browsing, streaming, or gaming, you won’t have to worry about running out of power too quickly.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Charging is another highlight, with 90W wired charging through Xiaomi HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging when using a compatible charger. Standard Qi charging is supported, though Qi2 is absent. For most users, overnight charging will be more than sufficient, but the fast-charging capabilities mean you can top up quickly when needed.

Xiaomi 15 review: Camera

The Xiaomi 15 features a triple-camera system, tuned by Leica, bringing high-resolution sensors to all three lenses. It includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a 115-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a 60mm equivalent focal length (approximately 2.5x optical zoom). The camera setup is designed to provide versatility, offering wide, ultra-wide, and zoomed-in shots without sacrificing resolution.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Xiaomi 15’s camera delivers solid results, with bright and vibrant colors that make images pop. Detail is generally well-preserved, and the overall image quality is quite good, offering a reliable experience for everyday photography.

Zoomed shots hold up decently, but they don’t quite match the capabilities of the Ultra model. At higher zoom levels, finer details can get lost quicker, making images appear softer than expected. While the telephoto lens is useful, it doesn’t provide the same clarity as higher-end flagship devices.

There are some inconsistencies between the different lenses too, occasionally leading to noticeable shifts in color and processing. Additionally, the camera can sometimes behave unpredictably, producing results that don’t always align with expectations. Still, for the most part, it performs well, though it doesn’t reach the same level as the Ultra or top-tier competitors like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

2x zoom

Main camera

2x zoom

5x zoom

Main camera

Main camera

The Xiaomi 15 includes AI-powered features such as object removal, scene optimization, and portrait enhancements. These tools perform on par with other flagship devices, offering useful but not groundbreaking enhancements to photography and everyday usability. You may or may not find them useful.

Xiaomi 15 review: Software

The software experience on the Xiaomi 15 is functional but not particularly groundbreaking. It retains a strong iOS-inspired feel, especially with its Control Center-style quick settings. While smooth and responsive, some interface elements feel slightly dated compared to other Android skins, and I still much prefer the Pixel UI, my favorite take on Android right now.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, at its core, Xiaomi’s software behaves like most Android devices. There’s little here that stands out in a meaningful way, and those looking for unique software features may be underwhelmed.

One of the biggest drawbacks is Xiaomi’s lack of commitment to long-term software updates though. Unlike Google, Samsung, and Honor, which now promise seven years of operating system updates, Xiaomi typically offers only three to four years.

Conclusions

The Xiaomi 15 is a well-rounded flagship that offers strong performance, an excellent display, and solid battery life. Its compact design makes it a great choice for those who prefer smaller phones without sacrificing high-end features. While the camera system delivers good results, it doesn’t quite match the Ultra model or some competing flagships. The software experience is familiar but lacks the long-term update support provided by brands like Google and Samsung.

Ultimately, the Xiaomi 15 is a compelling option for users who want a powerful yet compact smartphone. If you can overlook the shorter software update commitment and minor camera inconsistencies, it remains a strong contender in the flagship market. However, those who prioritize long-term software support or top-tier camera performance may want to consider alternatives.

The Competition

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a strong competitor, offering seven years of OS updates and a more refined UI. Performance is similar thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but Samsung’s superior camera processing provides better consistency across lenses.

The Google Pixel 9 stands out for its clean, AI-enhanced software and long-term support. Its computational photography is among the best, particularly in low-light conditions, though it lacks a telephoto lens.

Should I Buy the Xiaomi 15?

Yes, but you should also consider the Galaxy S25 and, if available in your region, the Pixel 9.