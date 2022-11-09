The best Apple Watch faces in 2022

Apple Watch faces are the on-screen theme for your Apple Watch and are completely customizable. Apple Watch users can enjoy the different Apple Watch face features on their wrists.

The Apple Watch is an adaptable wristband companion that can keep you active by tracking vital health data. It can also help you keep in touch with those who matter most to you and do so much more. It works with or without your iPhone.

The Apple Watch face you choose for the display is crucial for personalizing your Apple Watch. It should look good, reflect the most important information, and match your style. Apple offers a sizable selection of watch faces for the Apple Watch, despite not allowing third-party watch faces on the device.

We’ve curated this list of the best customizable watch faces for your Apple Watch according to different categories. We’ll also share a few tips on how to add and customize Apple Watch faces.

Image source: Apple

New Apple Watch faces 2022

Apple unveiled four new faces and added new customization options for many of the ones that were already available. Some vintage watch faces now have improved and contemporary complications thanks to the update.

Metropolitan

Image source: Apple

One of the new Apple Watch faces introduced with watchOS 9 is Metropolitan. The watch face has a simple design and space for up to four complications on the corners. It can be worn in any setting, including a business meeting or a social gathering.

Custom-designed numbers on this vintage, type-driven watch face dynamically alter in style and weight as you turn the Digital Crown.

Customizable features:

Color, style, dial

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout.

Lunar watch face

Image source: Apple

Both the lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar can be tracked by Lunar, which debuted with watchOS 9. Additionally, you can select Chinese, Hebrew, and Islamic from the lunar calendar.

Despite displaying a lot of data, it is a stunning Apple Watch face. Just like Metropolitan, Lunar shows four complications in the four corners.

Customizable features:

Color, calendar (Chinese, Hebrew, Islamic), time (analog, digital)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Playtime

Image source: Apple

Even though it may seem like it, Playtime is not just for children. Any age group will love this hip Apple Watch face. It was designed in partnership with Adobe Illustrator and artist Joi Fulton of Chicago. The characters’ faces respond to your touch when you tap on them. Also, the background can be changed by rotating the Digital Crown.

Customizable features:

Color, style, dial

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy, audiobooks, calculator, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, weather, workout.

Astronomy watch face

Image source: Apple

The Astronomy watch face is undoubtedly among the coolest on the Apple Watch in terms of aesthetics. You can select between the “Earth view,” “Moon view,” and “Solar System view,” and it automatically updates throughout the day. By rotating the Digital Crown, you can track the planets’ alignment or the upcoming full moon. It also displays the time.

Customizable features:

Font, view (earth, moon, solar system, random), style (full, random)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, weather, workout.

Simple Apple Watch faces

California Apple watch face

Image source: Apple

Since watchOS 6’s release, the California Apple Watch face has become a widespread favorite. It has a sophisticated design, a square or round face, and is reminiscent of a classic, well-known watch face. You are free to include as much information as you like or very little. California is one of the best Apple Watch faces if you want a formal watch face.

Customizable features:

Numerals (Pills, Roman, California, Arabic, Devanagari), dial (full screen, circular)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Numerals

Image source: Apple

The Numerals Apple Watch face is simple and shows the time as a single bold number with three hands representing the hours, minutes, and seconds.

It is a great watch face when you want a classy but simple look and only want to show the time and date. Also, if you want the time and date presented most elegantly. Take on the Numerals watch face, establish a cool color, and then flaunt your style.

Customizable features:

Color, symbols.

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, blood oxygen, calculator, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, medications, messages, music, news, now playing, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout.

Time zone Apple watch faces

GMT watch face

Image source: Apple

Only Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later come with the GMT watch face. It might be useful for those who travel internationally or have coworkers worldwide.

It has an outer dial with 24-hour markings that displays a different time zone and an inner dial with 12-hour markings that shows your local time. You can do this by turning the Digital Crown to reveal all the available time zones. Then you choose the one you want to appear on your watch face.

Customizable features:

Color, symbols

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

World time

Image source: Apple

With this watch face, you can monitor up to 24 different time zones simultaneously. The locations surrounding the outer dial stand in for the various time zones. The inner dial displays the time at each location right now.

Customizable features:

Analog or digital time

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout, world clock (sunrise/sunset)

Busy Apple Watch faces

Infograph watch face

Image source: Apple

Infograph is the one of the best Apple Watch faces available and has been specially designed for those who are fixated on complications.

You can add up to eight complications. Some of these complications can also be used to run outside applications. Like other watch faces, Infograph has a largely subjective component; some think it’s too cluttered.

You can add the complications as quick launchers for third-party Apple Watch applications like Spotify.

Customizable features:

Color

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Relaxing Apple watch faces

Breathe watch face

Image source: Apple

You can launch the Breathe app with a single tap on the watch face to start a guided session. This one suits those eager to practice Mindfulness throughout the day.

The face shows a softly drawn face that you can tap to change into another image. An animated image of fire and water interact to produce a calming effect.

Customizable features:

Style (classic, calm, focus)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Kaleidoscope watch face

Image source: Apple

The Kaleidoscope watch face is an attractive Apple Watch face with changing patterns throughout the day. It is also intended to promote relaxation. The patterns move when you turn the Digital Crown; the faster you turn the crown, the faster they’ll move.

Customizable features:

Style (full-screen facet)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Classic Apple Watch faces

Activity Analog watch face

Image source: Apple

Activity Analog is one of the most popular Apple Watch faces among fitness buffs because it functions with activity rings. The red bar on the Move ring represents how many calories you’ve burned. The green and blue rings display your total number of activity minutes and how frequently you’ve stood.

Additionally, if you are in a wheelchair, it can display the number of hours you have pushed. This is one of the best Apple Watch faces, and watchOS 9 updated it to include up to three complications.

Customizable features:

Color, style (ring, subdials)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Simple watch face

Image source: Apple

This watch face is the most straightforward you can find, making it the ideal option for any minimalist reading this list.

If you prefer, you can keep your watch face completely simple with just the hands if you choose the Simple face, or you can add hour markers.

Customizable features:

Color, style (I, II, III, IV)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Modular watch face

Image source: Apple

The Modular is ideal for those who enjoy wearing digital watches and want a ton of information to go with them. The Modular watch face has plenty of room to add complications. These complications could include tracking time, weather, to-do list, or alarms.

Customizable features:

Color, background

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (earth, moon, solar, solar system), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Modular Duo (Apple Watch Series 7 only)

Image source: Apple

Modular Duo, introduced with Apple Watch Series 7, makes the most of the additional screen state on Apple’s most recent model. Although you can add up to three complications and change the font and complications’ colors. The multicolor appearance is the best choice here.

Customizable features:

Color

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (earth, moon, solar, solar system), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Portraits watch face

Image source: Apple

One of the most widely used watch face for the Apple Watch is Portraits. The time behind your photo is used to create a depth effect on your watch using the portrait photos on your iPhone. You can choose up to 24 portrait photos from your iPhone. Every time you open your Apple Watch, a new photo appears.

Customizable features:

Color, style (background, duotone), font

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Nike watch faces

Nike Analog watch face

Image source: Apple

This analog watch face was created in collaboration with Nike and boldly displays the time in large numbers.

Customizable features:

Color, style

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Nike Digital watch face

Image source: Apple

Designed in partnership with Nike, this digital-style face boldly displays the time. It also includes a permanent complication for launching the Nike Run Club app.

Color

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (earth, moon, solar, solar system), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Other Apple watch faces

Liquid Metal watch face

Image source: Apple

Every time you tap the screen or wake your watch, these watch faces display awesome animations.

Apple recorded the animations, and the watch faces let you choose between liquid metal, fire, or water.

Customizable features:

Color, style (full-screen facet)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face

Image source: Apple

Allow Mickey or Minnie Mouse to show you the time in a fun way. Their arms rotate to show the hours and minutes, and their feet tap out the seconds.

Simply click Mickey and let him tell you the time.

Customizable features:

Color, character

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, ECG, find devices, find people, heart rate, mail, maps, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Artist watch face

Image source: Apple

The Artist watch face, commissioned by artist Geoff McFetridge, features portraits of people whose eyes and noses display the time. When turned off, the always-on Apple Watches display the drawing’s outline. Tap the screen to change and customize the face that appears.

Customizable features:

None

Available complications:

None

Photos watch face

Image source: Apple

The Photos watch face is similar to Portraits but without depth perception. Up to 24 photos are available, and a new photo is shown each time your wrist is raised.

Customizable features:

Color, character

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

Toy Story watch face

Image source: Apple

The cute little animations from all the main Toy Story characters are featured on the watch face. To view additional animations from various characters, tap on the watch’s face.

Customizable features:

Character (Toy Box, Buzz, Jessie, Woody)

Available complications:

Activity, alarms, astronomy (moon phase), audiobooks, calculator, blood oxygen, calendar, camera remote, compass, contacts, cycle tracking, medications, messages, mindfulness, music, news, phone, podcasts, reminders, shortcuts, stopwatch, timer, voice memos, weather, workout

The Face Gallery on Apple Watch

The simplest way to view every watch face is through the Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app. You can customize it, select complications, and then add the face to your collection once you find one that looks appealing.

Choosing features for a face

Tap a face in the Face Gallery, then tap a feature like color or style.

The top face changes as you experiment with various options to ensure a perfect design.

Adding complications

Tap a face in the Face Gallery, then tap a position for the complications. For example, Top Left, Top Right, or Bottom.

When complications are available for that position, swipe to reveal them and tap the one you want.

Scroll to the top of the list and tap Off if you decide you don’t want a problem in that spot.

Adding a face

Tap Add after customizing a face in the Face Gallery.

Then swipe left across your Apple Watch watch face until you see the new one.

