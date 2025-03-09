Nothing Phone (3a) review: Incredible value

Nothing Phone (3a) Rating: 4 Stars The Nothing Phone (3a) has a versatile camera and interesting design at an incredible price. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Unique design

Nothing is expanding. At MWC 2025, the company launched its latest and greatest budget phones — devices that take the torch from the well-received Nothing Phone (2a). But unlike the Phone (2a), there are actually two Nothing Phone (3a) devices — in the form of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. We looked at the Phone (3a) Pro in a separate review, but it certainly begs the question. If there’s a “Pro” Phone (3a), why would anyone buy the base model?

To be clear, the Nothing Phone (3a) is certainly cheaper than the Pro model, sitting in at $379 for the only model available in the U.S. (lower-end models are available elsewhere). But that’s not radically cheaper than the Phone (3a) Pro, and if you’re interested in one of them, you may well be interested in both.

How does the Nothing Phone (3a) perform against its more expensive sibling — and is it worth buying, or should you save up a little?

Nothing Phone (3a) specs

Dimensions 6.44 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches IP rating IP64 Display resolution 1084 x 2392 pixels Display size 6.77 inches Display type AMOLED Display refresh rate 120Hz Display brightness 3000 nits peak Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Memory 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras Wide: 50MP, f/1.9, OIS

Telephoto: 50MP, f/2.0, 2x optical, 4x lossless

Ultrawide: 8MP, f/2.2, 120-degree Video 8K 30fps, 1080p 240fps Front camera 32MP, f/2.2 Ports USB-C Battery size 5,000mAh Charging 50W wired Connectivity Bluetooth 5.5, Wi-Fi 6, 5G Colors Black, White, Blue Price $379

Nothing Phone (3a) review: Design

The Nothing Phone (3a) keeps Nothing’s beloved transparent rear design, but its overall look doesn’t quite match the (3a) Pro. In fact, it’s much closer to the Phone (2a) before it — with its centered and horizontal camera bar.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It does have some unique design elements to it though. The LED glyph design on the back is slightly different, as are the transparent elements under the rear glass. You’ll still get the modern feeling flat edges too, which I quite like — though to be fair it is starting to feel slightly tired.

The Nothing Phone (3a) also has Nothing’s new “Essential Key” on the right side. Like on the Pro model, the Essential Key’s placement is a little awkward, and you’ll likely use it as a power button initially. You’ll get used to the layout, but if you’re anything like me, you may not find much of a use-case for the Essential Key. When you press it, the device will take a screenshot of whatever you’re looking at and record your voice, which it will then transcribe. We’ll get into the Essential Space, where it saves this content, more later.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Glyph interface, of course, is a big part of the Nothing experience. It’s a neat touch, and I like having it notify you that Do Not Disturb is enabled, for example, when you place the phone face down on a table.

Generally, the Nothing Phone (3a) looks unique and interesting, and while it’s not that different than Nothing phones before it, there’s still nothing else like it out there right now.

Nothing Phone (3a) review: Display

The Nothing Phone (3a) has a bright, colorful AMOLED display that makes everything from scrolling through social media to watching videos feel smooth and enjoyable. While the resolution isn’t the highest out there, the deep colors and strong contrast make up for it, ensuring a great viewing experience for most users. In nearly every way except resolution, the display holds its own against flagship phones, which is impressive at this price point.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

One of the most surprising features is the 120Hz refresh rate, which makes interactions feel fluid and snappy. This kind of responsiveness is rare in this price range, especially since the Nothing Phone (3a) uses LTPO technology—something usually reserved for more expensive devices. LTPO also helps with battery efficiency by dynamically adjusting the refresh rate based on what’s on the screen.

With a peak brightness of 3000 nits, the display stays visible even in direct sunlight, which is great for outdoor use. Some competing phones might have slightly sharper screens, but the Nothing Phone (3a) makes up for it with excellent brightness, smooth performance, and vibrant colors, making it a solid choice for anyone looking for a high-quality display without breaking the bank.

Nothing Phone (3a) review: Performance

The Nothing Phone (3a) packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM — and our review device has 12GB. Impressively, it features the same chip as the more expensive Phone (3a) Pro, meaning performance differences between the two are minimal in everyday use.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

For a mid-range phone, it handles everything you throw at it with ease, from gaming to multitasking. While it doesn’t match the sheer power of flagship devices, it also costs significantly less. You might notice some slowdowns after a few years as apps become more demanding, but for now, it delivers a smooth and reliable experience.

Compared to similarly priced phones, the Nothing Phone (3a) holds its own as one of the better-performing options.

Nothing Phone (3a) review: Battery and charging

The Nothing Phone (3a) comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, offering solid battery life that easily lasts a full day for most users. Light users might even squeeze out two days, but moderate and heavy users will still need to charge overnight.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Charging speeds are decent, with 50W wired charging ensuring you can top up quickly, though it’s not the fastest on the market. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging, which is a bit disappointing. Even basic wireless charging support, even if not the latest Qi2 standard, would have been a welcome addition for added convenience.

Nothing Phone (3a) review: Camera

The Nothing Phone (3a) comes with a capable camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The main and ultrawide cameras deliver fairly consistent results, but the telephoto lens has noticeably different color tuning, which can make images look slightly off when switching between lenses.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, having a dedicated telephoto camera at this price is a rarity, and it’s a welcome addition. The phone uses sensor cropping tech to achieve up to 4x lossless zoom, which is solid, though not quite on par with the 6x zoom available on the 3a Pro. Beyond 5x zoom, detail starts to drop off quickly, but for everyday photography, the telephoto lens still adds a good amount of versatility.

In bright lighting, the Nothing Phone (3a) captures colorful images across all its cameras, though image processing is a little awkward and often a little brighter than it should be. Low-light performance is decent, though not exceptional—photos can come out slightly noisy, and some finer details get lost in the dark.

Despite its quirks, the camera system is quite good for the price. The 3a Pro may have a more capable zoom, but for most users, the Nothing Phone (3a) offers a well-rounded and reliable camera experience that beats many other budget-friendly options.

If you’re looking for an affordable phone with a solid camera setup, this one is definitely worth considering. It’s not perfect, but it’s impressive for the price and can handle a variety of shooting situations with ease.

Nothing Phone (3a) review: Software

The Nothing Phone (3a) delivers a stripped-back software experience, staying true to Nothing’s signature aesthetic. The interface features monochrome logos and retro-feeling widgets, giving it a distinct and minimalist look that sets it apart from other Android skins. While it’s clean and simple, the software still brings a few new features to enhance usability.

One of these is an AI-organized app drawer, which works similarly to the App Library on iOS. It automatically categorizes apps, making it easier to find what you need. I found it useful, but it’s not for everyone—thankfully, it’s completely optional, so you can stick with a traditional app layout if you prefer.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Another addition is the new Essential Space feature, which saves screenshots and voice memos captured using the Essential Key. It allows for quick access and organization, though I’m not sure how useful it will be for most people. It’s an interesting idea, but it might not be a must-have feature.

When it comes to software support, Nothing falls a bit short compared to brands like Google and Samsung. The Phone (3a) is promised three years of OS updates and an additional three years of security patches. While that’s decent, it lags behind the seven years of OS updates offered by some competitors, which is something to consider if long-term software support is a priority for you.

Conclusions

The Nothing Phone (3a) delivers a lot of value for its $379 price, making it one of the most compelling budget smartphones available. It offers a sleek design, a bright and smooth display, and a camera setup that includes a rare telephoto lens in this price range. Performance is strong for everyday use, and while it won’t match flagship phones, it holds up well against similarly priced competition. Battery life is solid, and while the lack of wireless charging is disappointing, the 50W wired charging helps make up for it.

That said, software support is a bit limited compared to brands like Google and Samsung, and the camera, while versatile, isn’t without its quirks. Still, if you’re looking for a stylish and capable phone that punches above its weight, the Nothing Phone (3a) is an excellent option that delivers a premium feel at an affordable price.

The competition

At this price point, the competition isn’t the strongest. The Samsung Galaxy A36 and OnePlus Nord N200 are both seriously underpowered compared to the Phone (3a), and while you could spend more for a better device, in doing so you’ll likely end up with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Should I buy the Nothing Phone (3a)?

Yes. It’s the best phone in its price range.