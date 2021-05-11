According to the FDA, Arizona Nutritional Supplements this week issued a voluntary recall for a brand of Whey Protein powder that can be found at Whole Foods locations across the country. While Arizona Nutritional Supplements likely isn’t a familiar company name to most, some of their products fall under Whole Foods’ 365 brand which you’ve likely seen while browsing through the aisles.

The item at issue is called “365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor” and was recalled due to a mislabeling issue to the extent that some bottles include Soy Protein Powder and don’t indicate this on the list of ingredients. The affected bottles were sold at Whole Foods locations between March 24, 2021, and May 6, 2021.

While most people can ingest soy and be fine, it is an allergen that can cause any number of symptoms in people who are allergic to it. To that end, it’s worth noting that there have been no reported cases of anyone getting sick or ill from the impacted protein bottles.

Some of the more common soy allergy symptoms, per the Mayo Clinic, include:

Tingling in the mouth

Hives; itching; or itchy, scaly skin (eczema)

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, or other body parts

Wheezing, a runny nose, or breathing difficulty

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Skin redness (flushing)

More severe soy reactions, while somewhat rare, can include:

Difficulty breathing, caused by throat swelling

Shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

If you happened to buy the Whey protein powder at issue, you can bring it back to the store for a full refund.

The FDA’s full press release announcing the recall can be viewed below:

Arizona Nutritional Supplements of Chandler, AZ is voluntarily recalling 13.9 oz. containers of “365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor” due to the potential of an undeclared soy allergen. Containers of 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor were mistakenly packaged with Soy Protein Powder resulting in an undeclared Soy allergen. No illnesses have been reported to date. Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to soy may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The product can be identified by the UPC 9948228764, a Best By of 03/04/2023 and Lot 0073984. The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in the United States between March 24, 2021 and May 6, 2021. Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

