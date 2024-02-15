We are exactly three weeks away from Rivian’s R2 event on March 7th, so what better way to keep the hype train going than an emotional teaser trailer for an electric vehicle? That’s what the company seems to have had in mind.

Today, Rivian dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming R2 electric vehicle. The video, titled “What Is Adventure?” shows people biking, skateboarding, hiking, running, dancing, and more. The idea of the video is that almost anything can be an adventure with the right mindset…and the right vehicle.

At the end of the video, we get a glimpse of the R2 in someone’s garage. The shot only shows off the front lights of the vehicle, but it confirms that the R2 will keep the unique lighting design of the R1T and R1S, which has become a signature look for Rivian’s vehicles.

We also get a sense of the size of the R2. A mother and daughter walk in front of it and, as someone who has seen the R1T and R1S up close, I could immediately tell that the R2 is going to come in a smaller form factor than its predecessors. I’m totally game for that since the R1T and R1S, as cool as they are, felt quite large to me.

You can check out the teaser and get a peek at the R2 below:

Rivian’s R2 event kicks off on March 7th

With today’s teaser video coming out, it reminded me that we’re only three weeks away from the complete unveiling of the R2. The company is set to kick off the event on March 7th, where it will officially unveil its next-generation electric vehicle. According to the teaser video, it looks like we’re going to get a full look at the vehicle itself instead of just a platform architecture with concepts. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a prototype drive right onto the park at Laguna Beach.

While we’ll have to wait until the event to see the R2 in all its glory, there are some things we’ve started to learn about the upcoming electric vehicle. Per previous reports, the R2 is expected to launch in 2026 at a starting price of $40,000. In a recent interview with Mad Money’s Jim Cramer, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe also confirmed that the vehicle is expected to qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Image source: Rivian

A recent patent application showed off a vehicle that appears slightly different and smaller than the R1S electric SUV that we know. Specifically, the vehicle depicted in the image below features different headlamps and a more compact design than the current 3-row SUV. Rivian did confirm in its first environmental impact report that the R2 will be a lower-priced midsize vehicle, coming in smaller and more affordable than the R1T and R1S, and all of that seems to be correct based on the teaser video.

If Rivian actually announces a $40,000 electric adventure vehicle, I am going to put in a preorder and start saving immediately. I’m ready for an electric adventure — whatever it looks like.