Pet food recall: Stop feeding this food to your dog immediately

A pet food recall due to Salmonella contamination is just as important as human food recalls caused by the detection of the pathogen in routine sample tests. On top of that, it’s not just pets that risk developing a Salmonella infection. Humans who handle the food for their pets can also be infected. That’s why the Woody’s Pet Food Deli recall is something that should be on your radar. If you purchased Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements,” you should stop feeding it to your dog immediately. As a matter of fact, you shouldn’t even touch it.

Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen recall

Woody’s Pet Food Deli posted the recall announcement a few days ago. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also shared the press release on its recalls website.

The company informed buyers who purchased Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements” from two specific lots to stop using the product immediately. A routine FDA inspection returned a positive result for Salmonella contamination. The company explained that the FDA testing was the result of a customer complaint on a different, unspecified product.

Woody’s Pet Food Deli recalled the following Raw Cornish Hen “With Supplements” lots:

5 lb. plastic tub: PLU Code 5230, Expiration date 11/20/22

15 oz. plastic container: PLU Code 1652, Expiration date 11/20/22

The company sold these products in its retail stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Woodbury, Minnesota. While this pet foot recall is limited, it comes at a time when people are traveling to visit friends and family. Even people who are not dog owners or who did not purchase pet food in Minnesota might be at risk.

Salmonella symptoms in pets and humans

Salmonella can affect the animals eating the Woody’s Pet Food Deli products in the recall. Infected pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Other pets might not show any symptoms. But they can still carry the pathogen. They can even infect other animals and humans.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever in humans. In rare cases, Salmonella infections can lead to severe conditions that require medical attention. These can include arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract infections.

Customers who purchased the Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen product in the recall can get infected just from handling the product.

What you should do

If you purchased the product from the two lots above, you should stop feeding it to your dog immediately. The announcement explains that you can return the unused portion for a full refund. Otherwise, it should be discarded right away.

On top of that, you should clean the refrigerators and freezers where you stored the product. Similarly, you should clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and other surfaces with which the pet food in the recall may have had contact.

Furthermore, Woody’s Pet Food Deli insists on another critical aspect, the clean-up of areas that have come in contact with pet feces. The bacteria can survive in them. It’s essential to remove the feces from parks, yards, and other places. Other animals and humans might come in contact with the feces and develop Salmonella infections.

Finally, customers need to ensure they wash their hands thoroughly when handling the products in the pet food recall, cleaning the home, and handling feces.

The press release contains all contact information for Woody’s Pet Food Deli, so make sure you check it out over on the FDA’s recall page.