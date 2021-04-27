There are many different types of coffee fans. Some just wake up 10 minutes early so they can toss a cup in their Keurig before they head out the door, while others swear by a local coffee shop or the Starbucks drive-thru. The more hardcore coffee gurus even roast their own beans at home, and at-home bean roasters have grown in popularity in recent years. Unfortunately, one popular brand is now recalling one of its coffee bean roaster models due to an unexpected fire hazard.

Metal Ware is recalling its Nesco brand coffee bean roaster model CR-04-13 due to multiple reports from consumers that stated their roasters overheated. The company is asking that anyone that has this model of roaster stop using it immediately and either return it to the store where they purchased it or contact the company for store credit in a slightly higher amount than that of the purchase price.

Today's Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get the Roomba 675 robot vacuum while it's only $199! List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The recall bulletin posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission explains how you can identify the recalled coffee bean roasters:

The recall involves Model CR-04-13 Coffee Bean Roasters with a date code of 2520 or 3220 printed at the bottom right of the ETL Intertek label on the product and on the box. NESCO is printed in white on the black roasters.

The roasters sold for around $85 at retail and were sold at Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Traders stores across the United States. They were also available online from outlets like Kohl’s, Wayfair, and Farm & Fleet.

According to the recall notice, the company has received at least 20 reports from consumers stating that their coffee bean roaster overheated. The overheating caused “the plastic to melt, coffee beans to burn, and/or flames and smoke to emanate from the roaster.” That sounds pretty serious, but thankfully there have been no reports of injuries. Still, flames coming from a countertop appliance is an extremely serious situation and if you have one of these roasters you should absolutely stop using it immediately.

Here’s what the company is offering:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee bean roasters and contact Metal Ware for a full refund or a refund in the form of a store credit. Metal Ware will provide consumers with free return shipping for the roasters. Upon Metal Ware’s receipt of the returned roaster, the consumer can choose between receiving a full refund of $85 or a refund in the form of a store credit in the amount of $100 for use at http://www.nesco.com.

Even if you’ve been using your roaster for a while with no issues it’s absolutely still necessary to return it and get a refund. You can always buy a new coffee bean roaster, but if the defective model causes an injury or property damage, that’s going to be a lot harder to reverse.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission