If you put this popular additive in your coffee, stop using it now

As we learn more and more about how to keep our minds and bodies in the best shape possible, many people try to maximize every aspect of their daily intake to get the most benefit. MCT oil — MCT stands for medium-chain triglycerides — and MCT oil powders are often used in hot beverages like coffee to add healthy fats and get your body ready for the day. MCT products have exploded in popularity in recent years as people adopt these new healthy habits, but like any food product, it’s only a matter of time before a recall pops up.

In a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, BUBS Naturals announces the recall of several lots of its MCT oil powder due to the presence of milk in the containers. Milk is a known allergen for some people and accidentally ingesting milk can lead to serious allergic reactions and even life-threatening conditions. The recall affects a total of 11 lots of the product with expiration dates ranging from January 2022 through May 2022.

Today's Top Deal

This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

According to the recall alert, the issue with the powder popped up when it was discovered that an ingredient supplier messed up and supplied oil powder that included milk in some form. The company says that no reports of illness or adverse reactions have surfaced so far, but that’s no reason to take the recall any less seriously.

Individuals who are particularly sensitive to milk allergens can experience a whole host of symptoms as a result of consuming milk. It can range from swelling and nausea to life-threatening issues with breathing. Allergic reactions like those that some people experience when consuming milk can indeed be deadly.

Here is the list of the identifying numbers on the recalled MCT oil powder bags:

BUBS Naturals MCT Oil Powder in Gusset Bags, Lot #’s and Exp dates: MCT50200004 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200005 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200006 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200007 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200008 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200009 Exp 1/22, MCT50200010 Exp 1/22, MCT50200011 Exp. 5/22, MCT50200012 Exp. 5/22, MCT50200013 Exp. 5/22; UPC 796752137889

The bulletin notes that the lot code and expiration date are “located on the back of the bag, in the bottom center of the panel.”

The company offers two options if you find that you purchased some of the recalled MCT oil powder. You can either throw it away entirely or return it for a refund. Either way, you are asked to stop consuming immediately, as the product is not what the company intended it to be. Even if you don’t have a milk allergy it’s a good idea to just return it and get something new.

The company’s contact information is as follows:

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact BUBS Naturals customer service at info@bubsnaturals.com, 760-456-2631, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST.

Today's Top Deal

Everyone's rushing to Amazon for this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal! List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission