If you bought this popular IKEA product, stop using it now

Popular bowls, plates, and mugs sold worldwide at Ikea stores as far back as mid-2019 are now being recalled because they’re not nearly as durable as they should be. The plates, which come in a variety of colors, can apparently crack or shatter while in use, leading to messes as well as potential injury if the foods or beverages being spilled are hot. Because of the poor quality of the items, Ikea is now forced to recall nearly 160,000 of them, and it’s offering refunds for the purchase price.

In a new recall bulletin posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ikea announces the recall of the “Heroisk” style dishware products. The Heroisk line includes bowls and plates of various sizes as well as different styles of mugs, which you would assume would be great for sipping on hot beverages like tea or coffee. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The description of the items from the recall alert reads as follows:

This recall involves the HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made from PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) material from renewable sources. The bowls, plates and mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The article name (“HEROISK” or “TALRIKA”), supplier number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

The dishware comes in a variety of pastel-ish colors including yellow, green, blue, and red. At first glance, the items look sturdy enough and were sold for between $4 and $12 at Ikea stores across the United States and Canada from August 2018 through May of 2021. It was this month that the steadily growing number of consumer complaints finally led Ikea to take action, removing the products from store shelves and offering refunds to customers that already purchased them.

According to the company, a total of 123 reports of “breakage” have been collected. At least four of those incidents resulted in injuries. Two of them required medical attention related to burns from the contents of the dishware leaking out. With over 150,000 dishes sold, rounding up all the recalled items is going to be a chore, but with over a hundred complaints already collected, it’s obviously for the best.

The company is now asking that anyone that purchased these dishes stop using them immediately. Ikea says that they can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund. It’s unclear if the company is going to attempt to correct the problem and sell new and improved Heroisk dishware again, but for the time being, it won’t be available anywhere.

If you have used these dishes and experienced a breakage, even if it didn’t result in an injury, you can file a report on the CPSC’s website so that there’s an accurate tally of how many have failed.

