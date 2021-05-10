Wegmans, a supermarket chain with more than 100 locations across several east and midwest states, recently issued a recall for two items: Kitchen Accomplice Organic Beef Bone Broth Concentrate and White Oak Farm & Table Gorgonzola and Pear Salad Dressing.

The bone broth concentrate was recalled about a week ago due to the presence of hydraulic oil. As is this case with most recalls, if you purchased this item during the relevant timeframe — which in this case is between March 18th and April 25th of 2021 — you’re eligible for a full refund.

The full press release behind the recall can be viewed below:

REASON FOR RECALL:

Potential Presence of Extraneous Material More Than Gourmet, Inc. announced a Voluntary Product Recall involving Kitchen Accomplice Organic Beef Bone Broth Concentrate 12 oz. They are issuing this recall due to the potential presence of extraneous material (specifically, hydraulic oil) in the product. Affected product was purchased between March 18th and April 25th 2021, and has use by/sell by dates of 3/1/2023 & 4/8/2023. REFUND INFORMATION: All product may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

More than Gourmet customer service, 1-800-860-9391

As to what hydraulic oil is, it’s used as an anti-wear lubricant for certain types of machinery and is only regulated for “incidental contact with food products.” It’s most often used by fruit and vegetable growers, in dairy and egg processing plants, and food production and handling facilities.

Cenex adds:

Food Grade Hydraulic Oil is an ashless oil comprised of base stocks that are U.S.P. quality white mineral oils combined with specialized additives to supplement the operating performance and still maintain approval under the USDA H-1 constraints. The additives used include rust and corrosion inhibitors to protect metal parts along with anti-wear and extreme pressure enhancers to improve load carrying capability. Food Grade Hydraulic Oil is not approved for use under direct food contact applications.

The White Oak Farm & Table Gorgonzola and Pear Salad Dressing, meanwhile, was recalled due to a mislabeling issue.

The press release for the salad dressing at issue can be seen below:

REASON FOR RECALL:

Mislabeling of product ingredients HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:

White Oak Farm & Table Gorgonzola and Pear Salad Dressing

UPC: 008-05426-30002-0 Mislabeling of Product Ingredients; Red Wine Vinegar and Mustard. White Oak Farm & Table Gorgonzola Pear Salad Dressing 6/12floz UPC 80526300020 All Lot Codes (Best By Dates) REFUND INFORMATION: All product may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Again, Wegman’s is offering full refunds to any individual who purchased either of the above two products. While the salad dressing mislabeling is relatively benign, you’ll definitely want to make sure you don’t have the bone broth product given the presence of hydraulic oil.

