Canned foods aren’t usually as tasty as fresh foods, especially when it comes to vegetables or things like beans. The trade-off is that canned food products almost always last a very, very long time. Their long shelf-life is due in large part to the fact that a well-sealed can prevents things like oxygen and light from touching the food, acting as a sort of time capsule that keeps the product stable and edible for many years in most cases.

Unfortunately, if the container isn’t sealed as it should be, the benefits disappear rapidly and, in the case of the newly-recalled canned beans from Faribault Foods, Inc., the food can become tainted and make you violently ill. In a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, Faribault Foods notes that a number of its canned bean products may have compromised hermetic seals that promote the growth of bacteria within the containers. The company specifically cites Botulism poisoning as a potential consequence of eating the recalled beans.

A total of three different products are included in this recall. S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Black Beans, and O Organic Chill Beans are all part of this bulletin, and multiple lots of some of the beans are listed. It’s unclear exactly how many cans are included in each lot, but the company does note that “the recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.” Costco is reportedly one of the stores that carry the products.

As for what you might expect if you ate some of the tainted beans, the recall makes it perfectly clear:

The compromised hermetic seal may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness. Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Yeah, that doesn’t sound pleasant at all.

If you suspect you may have purchased some of these recalled beans, your next step should be to verify your suspicions by checking the lot codes and dates on the recall bulletin. If you find that you did indeed purchase the recalled product, you have two choices. You could either throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund or replacement.

If you have any questions or additional concerns related to the recall you are advised to contact the company using the following phone number and/or email address:

For consumer support and product questions please call 1-888-210-6440, Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm CST or email phutton@faribaultfoods.com

