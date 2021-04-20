I’ve written at length about the ridiculous and troubling trend of “all-natural male enhancement” supplements being recalled. They have the most ridiculous names and they’re sold by companies you’ve never heard of and probably can’t pronounce. They almost always are imported from overseas where drug regulations are more relaxed and, more often than not, they include prescription drugs that could be harmful to your health. Now, to absolutely nobody’s surprise, the FDA has issued yet another recall for two supplements that promise drug-free performance boosts but are actually just prescription drugs themselves.

Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 are distributed by a “company” called NS NY Distributor Inc, and both of them promise over-the-counter male performance enhancement. As we’ve seen a million times before, the pills aren’t actually natural supplements but instead come packed with sildenafil and/or tadalafil, which are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, respectively. I’m completely shocked.

From the FDA’s recall alert:

NS NY Distributor Inc is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Premium Orgazen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 capsules to the consumer level. FDA analyses has found the products to contain undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and/or tadalafil in Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore subject to recall.

Calling the recall “voluntary” is humorous since the company has no other choice. You can’t sell prescription drugs over the counter just because you labeled them as supplements. It doesn’t work that way, but as we’ve seen before these “companies” really don’t care. They’ll shut down, come up with another goofy brand name, and sell the exact same pills they’re now recalling, just with different packaging.

Over the years the FDA has cracked down on dozens and dozens of these brands (which are rarely trademarked and come in packaging that makes them appealing to the eye when they’re sitting on the counter of a gas station), but the problem persists. They still end up being sold at retailers around the country and even online via Amazon and other outlets. It’s absurd, but they just keep getting away with it.

Honestly, if you’re taking these kinds of supplements because you don’t want to have an uncomfortable conversation with your doctor, you’re just putting your health at risk. Getting real treatment for erectile dysfunction is your best bet, and trusting these random imported pills with names like “OrgaZen” will either do absolutely nothing or, if they contain unregulated prescription drugs, you could end up doing serious harm to your body. Stay safe and get your medicine from a doctor instead of the gas station clerk.

