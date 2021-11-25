Black Friday Roomba deals 2021: Best robot vacuums on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum and he or she will tell you. Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off your shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Black Friday Roomba deals in 2021 are incredible!

Amazon has so many best-selling iRobot models on sale at rock bottom prices. Prices start at just $179 for the wildly popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum, and the Roomba 692 is $199. Or, if you want to step things up, the self-emptying Roomba i3+ is down to $399.99 instead of $600. That’s a new all-time low price by a huge margin!

Black Friday Roomba deals in 2021

Robot vacuums are nothing short of fantastic. Ask any person who owns an autonomous vacuum and he or she will attest to the fact that it’s nothing short of a game-changer. There’s incredible freedom in not having to worry about annoying chores like regular vacuuming each day, and we all deserve to experience that delightful freedom.

We all know that iRobot’s Roomba played the biggest role in popularizing robot vacuum cleaners. But there’s also no question whatsoever that iRobot is still the market leader to this day.

The company’s various autonomous vacuum models are all a cut above the competition. Of course, the best always comes at a price and Roomba robot vacuums are no exception to that rule. But it’s totally worth it if you want power and reliability.

If you don’t already own a Roomba robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a second vacuum to handle a different floor of your home, Amazon is running a massive sale. These Black Friday Roomba deals are the best bargains we’ve ever seen.

Prices start at $179

iRobot has been making robot vacuums for what seems like an eternity. And after all this time, Roomba vacuums are still widely considered to be the best robot vacuum cleaners in the business. This week, five different models from across the company’s product catalog are available with deep discounts at Amazon.

Starting with the most affordable model, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to $179 for Black Friday 2021. The best-selling $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for $199.99. These powerful vacuum cleaners cover all the basics. And they add in voice control thanks to support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant.

You can also pick up a Braava 380t robot mop at the same $199.99 price as the 692, and it typically costs $300. Having a robot vacuum clean up after you and your family is terrific, but your hard flooring still needs to be mopped.

On top of those great deals, Amazon also has the Roomba i3 for $299.99 instead of $400. Before you jump on that deal, however, you should definitely think about upgrading to the most impressive model in Amazon’s entire sale. The $600 Roomba i3+ comes with a special docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself when it’s done cleaning. Thanks to a $100 discount, this incredible self-emptying robot vacuum is on sale for just $399.99!

If you ask us, this Roomba i3+ deal is the single best Black Friday Roomba deal out there.

All the Roomba deals for Black Friday 2021

There are so many huge discounts on Roomba models for Black Friday 2021. We’ve mentioned several of them above, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Scroll down to see all the different Roomba robot vacuums that are discounted for Black Friday. Of note, these deals are all slated to last until December 4. Of course, they could sell out long before then.

Roomba 694 – $179.99 (reg. $274)

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $95.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba 692 – $199 (reg. $300)

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $299.99 Price: $199.00 You Save: $100.99 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Braava 380t robot mop – $199.99 (reg. $300)

iRobot Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop- Wet Mopping and Dry Sweeping Cleaning Modes, Large Space… List Price: $299.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $100.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba i3 – $299.99 (reg. $400)

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works wi… List Price: $399.99 Price: $299.00 You Save: $100.99 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba i3+ self-emptying robot vacuum – $399.99 (reg. $600)

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself fo… List Price: $599.99 Price: $399.00 You Save: $200.99 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roomba i7+ self-emptying robot vacuum – $649 (reg. $1,000)

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price: $999.99 Price: $740.00 You Save: $259.99 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

