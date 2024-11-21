Click to Skip Ad
Billie Eilish wins Apple Music Artist of the Year for the second time

Published Nov 21st, 2024 12:12PM EST
Billie Eilish is Apple Music's 2024 Artist of the Year
Image: Apple Inc.

Apple Music‘s Artist of the Year has just been announced. Once again, Billie Eilish has been recognized for her “extraordinary impact throughout 2024” as the Artist of the Year. Eilish was also the first artist to win the Apple Music Awards when it began in 2019.

Apple Music writes: “Following a historic second Academy Award win and two additional GRAMMY Awards for her contribution to Greta Gerwig’s feature-length film Barbie, What Was I Made For?, Billie released her third full-length album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. At once vulnerable and bold, it’s the sound of a generational artist taking a massive leap forward — and the best music of her career. Upon release, the album soared to No. 1 on Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in 138 countries worldwide.”

In addition to being nominated for seven more GRAMMY Awards this year — including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year — Billie has also become the first person to earn Apple Music Artist of the Year honors twice, having won the inaugural award in 2019.

“From the moment we first heard ‘Ocean Eyes’ nearly a decade ago, we’ve been fans and champions of Billie’s work,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of Content and Editorial. “It’s always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly. But what’s been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn’t just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It’s that she’s blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has — on her own terms, in her own way.”

To celebrate Billie Eilish as Apple Music Artist of the Year, users can enjoy her entire catalog in Spatial Audio and check out playlists all week as the streaming service reveals the songs and artists that shaped and soundtracked 2024, in addition to editors’ favorite albums of 2024.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

