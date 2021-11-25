AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake

Can you imagine seeing discounts on brand new Apple products a few years ago? It never would have happened. But now that Apple works more closely with top retailers like Amazon, things have changed. We actually expect to see new Apple devices get discounts soon after release. What we never could have expected, however, is to see AirPods Black Friday deals like the ones available right now at Amazon.

AirPods Pro have a decent discount right now… but whatever you do, don’t buy them. Why not, you ask? Because you can also pick up a pair of BRAND NEW AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $159. That’s an insane Black Friday deal on brand new AirPods and you definitely don’t want to miss it! AirPods 3 also got the first discount ever to just $149.99 for Black Friday 2021!

Other deals include up to $60 off other AirPods, $120 off AirPods Max, and $60 off the iPad Air. On top of all that, the Apple Watch SE is somehow down to only $219, and the first-ever discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 7 have arrived!

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $159.00 You Save: $90.00 (36%)

Best Amazon deals on Apple products

Amazon has so many great deals on Apple products, we almost don’t even know where to begin. The most logical thing to do is start with the most popular product among our readers, and that’s AirPods!

AirPods Black Friday deals here now

Image source: Apple

Among BGR Deals readers, no headphones outsell AirPods. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure there are any gadgets at all that outsell Apple’s AirPods. These awesome true wireless earbuds will cost you a minimum of $159 if you buy a pair from Apple. At Amazon, however, the same AirPods 2 will cost just $109. Or, if you want to upgrade to the $199 AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, you’ll pay just $149.99 at Amazon. Some of these prices match AirPods Black Friday deals from last year!

Finally, we have the AirPods Pro that our audience is totally obsessed with. They’re $249 at Apple, but Amazon’s massive discount slashes them all the way down under $200. Believe it or not, they’re actually less than Apple used to charge for AirPods 2 with wireless charging! As we said, however, you shouldn’t buy them. That’s because Apple’s just-released AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging are on sale for just $159!

Why buy the old model when the new ones have the same huge discount?!

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $159.00 You Save: $90.00 (36%)

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $50.00 (31%)

AirPods Max - Space Gray List Price: $549.00 Price: $429.00 You Save: $120.00 (22%)

Finally, if you want newer AirPods models but don’t need active noise cancellation, Amazon has you covered there too. AirPods 3 are in stock and shipping out immediately. And they’ve been discounted for the first time ever!

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $154.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $5.00 (3%)

Apple Watch

Image source: Apple

Amazon has massive discounts right now on several Apple Watch models. That includes the deepest discounts ever on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE!

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price: $389.99 Price: $379.99 You Save: $10.00 (3%)

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band List Price: $279.00 Price: $219.00 You Save: $60.00 (22%)

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also on sale starting at just $349 for the 40mm model or $399 for the 44mm model. That means you can save plenty of money right now. Meanwhile, you’ll find discounts up to $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular)! These prices aren’t quite like AirPods Black Friday deals you can get now, but they’re still solid discounts.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - Sport Band List Price: $399.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $50.00 (13%)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - Sport Band Price: $399.00

MacBook Air

If you’re in the market for a powerful new Apple laptop, there are several incredible options out there. Of course, not everyone wants to shell out big bucks for the new MacBook Pro. Instead, check out the MacBook Air. It’s powered by Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip and it’s on sale right now with a deep discount at Amazon.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage List Price: $1,249.00 Price: $1,099.99 You Save: $149.01 (12%)

AirTags

Believe it or not, Apple AirTag trackers are on sale right now for the first time! They’re $29 each when you buy them individually, and 4-packs sell for $99. Head over to Amazon, however, and you’ll find AirTag 4-Packs on sale for the first time. It’s only a slight discount, but it’s still less than you’ll pay if you buy them directly from Apple. Every penny counts!

This deal will definitely sell out, so you’ll need to hurry. Once it’s gone though, be sure to check Amazon’s “other sellers” section because you might save some money that way.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price: $97.62

MacBook Pro

Amazon’s big sales right now slash up to $150 off the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. That’s a tremendous deal for one of the most powerful laptops ever made. You can also save $50 on the brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro that was just released in 2021.

Here are some key details to keep in mind:

Apple’s M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance

Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance , while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics

, while the The M1 is also Apple’s most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities

There has never been anything like this before on comparable notebook computers

2020 Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch) with Apple M1 Chip List Price: $1,499.00 Price: $1,349.00 You Save: $150.00 (10%)

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch) with Apple M1 Pro Chip Price: $1,949.99

iPad

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, we have some good news. The recently-released 10.2-inch iPad and iPad mini are both available to order right now at Amazon. These models are so hard to find at other retailers, so this is definitely exciting news. But if you want even better performance, there are a few discounts you should check out.

First up, the awesome iPad Air has a huge $50 discount in all the hottest colorways. That means you can pick one up for just $539 right now! If you want even more power, the iPad Pro (11-inch) starts at just $699.99 right now. You’ll see $549 as the price listed, and that would already be an impressive deal. But there’s an extra $49.01 taken off at checkout, making your final price a penny under $600.

Additionally, the iPad Pro (12.9-inch) starts at $999 today, which is a nice big $100 discount. These are all fantastic Amazon deals on best-selling Apple tablets.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price: $749.00 Price: $699.00 You Save: $50.00 (7%)

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray List Price: $832.17 Price: $699.99 You Save: $132.18 (16%)

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray List Price: $1,099.00 Price: $999.00 You Save: $100.00 (9%)

