The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission a few days ago posted a product recall for several air conditioner brands that, due to faulty electrical components, are burn and fire hazards. Especially with spring in full swing and summer around the corner, you’ll want to make sure you don’t have any of the offending AC models listed below when trying to escape from the heat.

All told, there are about eight separate brand models to be aware of. It’s worth noting that many of the models at issue below were previously recalled at some point over the last 10-15 years but were subsequently refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA.

The first one includes Amana, York International, Energy Knight, and Goodman-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA. These units were on sale from January 2010 through February 2018 and have faulty fan motors that can overheat.

This recall involves Goodman, Amana, York International and Energy Knight branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs). The recalled units are beige and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. Models that begin with the following prefixes are included in this recall: EKTC15, EKTH15, PMC15, PMH12, PMH15, PTC15, PTH12, PTH15, UCYB15 and UCYH15. Only units with the first four digits of the serial numbers in the range between 1001 and 1709 are affected. The model number and serial number are located on a label behind the front cover of the unit. Most of the recalled PTAC units are installed in hotels, motels, schools, apartment buildings and commercial spaces to provide room climate control.

The second one involves Bryant, Carrier, and Fast-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC) and Packaged Terminal Heat Pump (PTHP) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA. These models were sold from January 2002 through December 2009. According to the CPSC, “the power cord plug of the packaged terminal air conditioners (PTAC) and packaged terminal heat pumps (PTHP) can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.”

Next up are Goodman-manufactured Amana, Century, Comfort-Aire, and Goodman branded PTAC and RAC units and York International-branded PTAC units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA. These models were initially sold from January 2007 through June 2008. The initial recall date was February 17, 2016.

The fourth one involves GE Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and Heating units. These models were sold from January 2010 through December 2013. The problem with these models is as follows:

Moisture from outdoor air can accumulate near the unit’s heater when the unit is operated with the vent door continuously open This, along with two shorted electrical components, can create an electrical ground path and arcing, posing a risk of fire.

You should also be on the lookout for Goodman-manufactured Amana, Century, Comfort-Aire, Goodman, and York International-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA. These units were sold from January 2007 through June 2008. The problem with these models involves faulty power cords.

Next up we have GE Air Conditioners and Heating units which were, you guessed it, refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA. These units were sold from March 2010 through March 2011 and have a faulty electrical component in the heating system. Additional recall details for these models can be seen here.

You should also be on the lookout for Goodman-manufactured Amana, Comfort-Aire, and Century-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units. These were on sale from February 2007 through June 2008 and were initially recalled in August of 2008. Additional product recall information can be seen here.

And lastly, we have Goodman-manufactured Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units. These were sold between January 1996 and March 2003. Recall details on this model can be viewed here.

